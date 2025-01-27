Man Utd to iron out two Chelsea transfers as Christopher Nkunku conditions set

Manchester United and Chelsea will meet to discuss two major transfers this week, while Fabrizio Romano has detailed what must occur before Christopher Nkunku can complete a move to Old Trafford.

A busy final week of the winter window is expected at both Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge. What’s more, Man Utd and Chelsea could oversee not one but two transfers between the clubs before the February 3 deadline.

Chelsea’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho is well known. Man Utd are open to selling for a fee in the £55m-£60m range to help fund the arrivals of players more suited to Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Napoli have already seen a £42m bid knocked back and per Sky Sports, Antonio Conte’s side are primed to re-enter talks with both Garnacho and Man Utd.

However, Chelsea remain ready and waiting to pounce and Garnacho isn’t the only player The Blues and Red Devils are thinking of trading.

Christopher Nkunku – unhappy with his limited game-time at Chelsea – is a confirmed target at Man Utd.

The Frenchman prefers playing centrally and looks tailor-made for one of the two No 10 roles behind the striker in Amorim’s set-up.

The 27-year-old is also a target at Bayern Munich and per Sky Germany, Nkunku and Bayern have already agreed personal terms.

But per a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano, Bayern are yet to make any progress on a deal with Chelsea, primarily because of the £70m asking price involved.

One way Bayern could lower the costs is by including Mathys Tel as a makeweight. But per Romano, Tel doesn’t want to leave Bayern and the club don’t want to lose the talented young Frenchman either.

As such, the door is ajar for Man Utd to thunder in and strike a deal of their own for Nkunku.

To that end, reports have talked up the possibility of a straight loan, with CaughtOffside even claiming Nkunku is ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted a straight loan at this stage will not get the green light from the player.

Nkunku only wants to leave Chelsea if it leads to a permanent switch. That means for Man Utd to sign Nkunku they must either agree to sign the player outright – perhaps with the potential funds raised from selling Garnacho – or secure a loan that contains an obligation to buy.

After explaining why Nkunku to Bayern hasn’t progressed, Romano said: “The other option for Christopher Nkunku is Manchester United, something discussed at the beginning of the market.

“But my understanding is that Nkunku at the moment is not that open to a straight loan. So when you see reports of Nkunku going on loan to Man Utd, if it’s a loan with obligation or permanent transfer, Nkunku could be open.

“But if it’s a straight loan or not a guaranteed obligation, at this moment I’m not sure that this deal could happen.

“So let’s see what happens with Nkunku and Garnacho. For sure Man Utd and Chelsea will be in touch this week to discuss opportunities.

“But the Nkunku situation is not that easy in terms of formula, so they need to clarify that.”

Latest Man Utd news – Real reasons Marcus Rashford is leaving

In other news, the real three reasons Marcus Rashford is finished at Man Utd have been detailed after a loan switch to Barcelona was finally ‘unlocked.’

Journalist Henry Winter pointed to Rashford’s tactical inflexibility and the cost of keeping him around, while Amorim was even more brutal when effectively calling Rashford lazy and lacking in commitment.

“Tactically, he (Rashford) doesn’t fit into the template that Ruben Amorim has in 3-4-2-1,” Winter said while appearing on Sky Sports’ Transfer Show.

“Also for financial reasons, Rashford is on a lot of money (£325,000-a-week) and for Amorim to invest in the squad and for the type of players he wants to fit the 3-4-2-1, they need to move some players out.”

And speaking after Man Utd’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, Amorim savaged the exiled forward when claiming he’d rather pick his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than recall Rashford.

“It is always the same reason,” Amorim replied when probed for an update on Rashford’s continued absences from the squad.

When pushed on precisely what that reason is, Amorim stated: “The reason is the training. The reason is what I think a footballer should do in training [and] in life. If things do not change, I will not change.

“It is the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum and do the right things, we can use every player.

“And you can see today on the bench, we missed a bit of pace to go, to change the game. I will put [Jorge] Vital [goalkeeping coach, on the pitch] before I put a player that does not give the maximum. I will not change in that department.”