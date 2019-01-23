Man Utd issue firm response to cheeky Arsenal bid for £30m man

Arsenal have had an enquiry for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly rejected, according to the latest reports.

Recent reports had suggested that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made both Bailly and versatile Argentina man Marcos Rojo available for in January.

Bailly played a key role for United in his first season at the club as United picked up silverware in the League Cup and the Europa League during Jose Mourinho’s maiden campaign at Old Trafford.

But injuries and a loss of form has seen the former Villarreal man slip down the pecking order at the club, while a red card against Bournemouth during Solskjaer’s second match in charge hasn’t helped his cause.

Arsenal have been linked with a swoop powerful defender, though Unai Emery’s recent admission that his side can only afford loan deals this month threw a potential deal into doubt.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners made an enquiry about taking Bailly on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

However, United had ‘no interest’ in allowing the £30million man to leave in January, especially not to a Premier League rival and a team they are battling with for fourth place.

Unai Emery believed that he could ‘exploit uncertainity’ surrounding Bailly’s contract situation, with the north London club in desperate need of defensive reinforcements following recent injuries.

