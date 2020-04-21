Manchester United are reported to have made initial contact over the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, whose value has dropped significantly.

The Portugal attacker has endured a tough first season since his big summer move to Atletico, with his value now said to have fallen to around £72.9million, due to the current financial crisis surrounding football – as per Transfermarkt.

United had been prepared to cough-up the €130m that the LaLiga paid Benfica for the 20-year-old last summer, but it would now appear that the player could be available for a much smaller fee.

Indeed, Spanish daily AS says United have already made ‘first contact’ with Felix over a potential move to Old Trafford and to gauge whether a move to Old Trafford would be of interest to him.

Felix – who has only scored six goals in 28 appearances for Atletico since his arrival – is yet to convince Diego Simeone of his quality and they would not stand in his way were a big-money bid to land at their feet.

Felix remains a talented player and was watched closely by United before his move last year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to build a promising side around a number of top young players, as well as Felix’s fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes.

Indeed, a report from Le10 Sport on Monday claimed that Solskjaer wanted to pair Felix and Fernandes together in a bid to steer the Red Devils back towards being title contenders.

Furthermore, it’s reported talks have already been held between United and Jorge Mendes over a move to Old Trafford, with the super-agent keen to move his client on to the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly decided against a summer move for unsettled Tottenham striker Harry Kane – as he believes he already has a player who can be just as good already at the club.

Kane’s future at Tottenham looks far from guaranteed after he admitted he would not stay with them “for the sake of it” if they were not showing signs of progressing to match his ambition.

The England captain has been criticised by some for those comments, but he may have a better chance of winning trophies elsewhere, with United potentially giving him the platform from which to achieve more honours.

However, as per Tuesday’s Sun, Solskjaer’s real reason for deciding not to try and sign Kane is because the United manager feels, in Marcus Rashford, he already has a player capable of being just as good. Read more…