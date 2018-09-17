Lille have reportedly told suitors that an in-demand winger will cost around €30m if clubs want to sign him in the January transfer window.

Nicolas Pepe, a winger who netted 13 times in all competitions last season and has 17 in 41 appearances overall, saw his name linked with a move to both Sevilla and Lyon over the summer, while Premier League interest was reported from Southampton.

Saints reportedly saw a €14m offer knocked back by the Ligue 1 side late on in the summer window.

Since then, however, Pepe’s star appears to have risen further, with reports last week suggesting Arsenal had made contact with his representatives ahead of a possible move to Emirates Stadium.

However, French publication Telefoot now claims Manchester United have joined the race for his signature after the club sent scouts to check on him in recent weeks. The player has refused to be fazed by his growing status and currently has three assists and one goal in five Ligue 1 appearances this season.

And according to the French outlet, Lille are demanding a fee of at least €30million for the winger, who is contract to Lille until the summer of 2022, having signed a five-year deal upon his arrival from Angers in June 2017.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.