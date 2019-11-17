Man Utd join Liverpool in hunt for £5m-rated Championship starlet

Manchester United are one of several clubs to have joined Liverpool and Everton in keeping an eye on rising Wigan star Joe Gelhardt, according to reports.

The 17-year-old, who recently put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Latics, has impressed for the club so far this term after making his league debut in April.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Liverpool and Everton were leading the chase for the youngster but the Daily Star Sunday now reports that other clubs have joined them in the pursuit.

The attacker’s one goal among other standout performances in his six games so far this season have reportedly seen United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton and Chelsea all become interested in tracking his progress.

Gelhardt, who made his senior debut last August, already has international experience up his sleeve too, having progressed through the England youth ranks to become captain of the Under-18s squad.

Each of the Premier League clubs mentioned are said to be pondering a move to bolster their bustling youth ranks by adding Gelhardt.

Liverpool signed Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott during the summer – who have both featured in the EFL Cup – while United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given significant game time to the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams so far this term.

Elsewhere, Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott made his Republic of Ireland bow in Friday’s 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand.

