Man Utd sensationally join Liverpool, Man City in pursuing world-class Bayern Munich star amid contract wrangle

Manchester United are ready to tussle with fellow Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City for the snare of a quality Bayern Munich ace, according to reports.

Man Utd’s tumultuous season took another twist on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 away from home by Nottingham Forest. Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White scored for Forest as they inflicted a ninth league defeat on Man Utd this term from just 20 games.

The result leaves Erik ten Hag’s side in seventh, nine points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. Man Utd have also played a game more than several teams around them, including the in-form West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

With the Red Devils out of Europe altogether, and also having been dumped out of the League Cup, the only way they can make this season successful in any way is by leaping back into the top four and also winning the FA Cup.

Against Forest, it was evident that Man Utd were missing a top defensive midfielder. Youngster Kobbie Mainoo did his best to contain the marauding Gibbs-White and Dominguez in the first half, but they proved to be a handful. At half time, Ten Hag substituted Mainoo for Scott McTominay, but a Man Utd hero savaged him for this poor decision.

With Casemiro out injured and seemingly past his best, and Sofyan Amrabat struggling since his arrival from Fiorentina, Man Utd could look to solve their No 6 woes with a big signing in 2024.

And according to Spanish outlet AS, they are interested in a huge swoop for Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany ace is facing an uncertain future at Bayern as he is in the middle of a contract debate. Bayern have told him that they will not offer him a new deal unless his performances pick up during the rest of the season. But with Kimmich’s terms set to expire in June 2025, they run the risk of having to sell him for a reduced price.

Man Utd vying with Liverpool, Man City for Bayern raid

On December 20, it emerged that Liverpool and City are primed to battle it out for Kimmich’s signing. But those two sides will now face competition from Man Utd, too.

The Old Trafford club are named as the latest side to join the bidding for the 28-year-old. There is also interest from outside England, with Barcelona boss Xavi a long-term admirer of his talent.

Kimmich has operated without an agent in recent years, but rumours are growing that he is about to bring in an official representative. Their main job will be to seek the best contract offer, either from Bayern or from one of the four interested clubs.

Kimmich would be a fantastic signing for Man Utd. While he has not enjoyed his best season in a Bayern shirt, he remains one of the best midfielders on the planet. Kimmich can dictate the tempo of a game with ease, while also being able to spray passes around to any area of the pitch. With one long ball, the former RB Leipzig man can swiftly turn defence into attack.

Kimmich also possesses a huge amount of experience, having helped Bayern win trophies such as the Champions League, Bundesliga and German cup, while also making 82 appearances for the German national team.

It is clear that Ten Hag’s starting eleven would be greatly improved by Kimmich’s capture, though Man Utd must fend off the likes of Liverpool and City first.

