Man Utd join mad dash to sign Premier League free agent; Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal all involved

An impending free agent won't sign a new deal, sparking a mad scramble for his signature

An in-demand defender who’ll become a free agent at season’s end has opted against signing a new deal, with a report claiming Manchester United have now joined the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in a mad scramble for his signature.

Many a club in the upper echelons of the Premier League have already signalled they’ll be in the market for a new centre-half this summer.

Liverpool’s need will stem from the possibility of waving goodbye to Joel Matip. The veteran centre-half, 32, will become a free agent this summer and as yet there’s no indication he’ll be offered fresh terms.

Man Utd are seeking a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez. Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane will both see their contracts expire in the summer.

Furthermore, the idea of including Harry Maguire in a blockbuster cash-plus-player deal involving West Ham has been touted.

Tottenham did land a new centre-back in January in the form of Radu Dragusin. However, a fourth option to add to Dragusin, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven is wanted.

“If you’re saying ‘is it an area (centre-back) we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at,” said Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou last week.

Arsenal would appear to have the smallest need for a new option at the heart of defence. Nonetheless, according to HITC they – along with the aforementioned others – are all hovering over Fulham ace Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tosin ignites mad dash after Fulham snub

The 26-year-old is out of contract this summer and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on March 12 that he’d been offered a lucrative new deal. Fabrizio Romano backed up our claims two days later on March 14.

However, according to a fresh update from HITC, the likeliest outcome right now is Tosin rejects the offer and leaves for nothing.

HITC stated they understand that ‘Adarabioyo is set to utilise his impending free agency and move for nothing this summer.’

Signing a proven Premier League performer in the prime of his career without having a pay a fee is a scenario that doesn’t come around all that often.

As you might expect, mass interest from all corners of the EPL has quickly emerged.

Liverpool and Spurs – who’ve both been linked with Tosin before – are still in the race. Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham are also said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on whether they can strike a deal.

But the most eye-catching development from the story is the presence of Man Utd in the mix. Until now, links between Man Utd and Tosin had been few and far between.

Standing at 6ft 5in tall, boasting excellent strength and with pace to burn, it’s not hard to see why Tosin is so sought after.

