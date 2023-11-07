Man Utd join Newcastle in race for talented playmaker who’s stuck at bottom of table

Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki is a player who is of interest to Manchester United as well as Newcastle, according to a report.

In recent weeks, there have already been several claims about Newcastle being keen on Cherki, who is currently part of a Lyon side that are bottom of Ligue 1 after failing to win any of their first 10 games.

Now, Football Insider has confirmed Newcastle are in the battle to sign the playmaker, but also that Man Utd are as well, which appears to be a new link.

Still only 20 years old, Cherki has already amassed 112 appearances for Lyon, from which he has contributed 14 goals and 17 assists.

His contract in his hometown is only due to last until the end of next season, though, so he could become available in 2024 if things fall into place for his suitors.

Both Man Utd and Newcastle believe Cherki has high potential, the report claims, even though he has only provided one assist from his 10 appearances so far this season, seven of which have been starts.

How much it will take to sign him remains unclear, but it might be worth investing in Cherki at this stage of his career, especially given his contract situation.

Cherki has spent his entire career with Lyon so far, so would be testing himself out in the Premier League for the first time if either Man Utd or Newcastle were to sign him.

They are both in the Champions League this season, which is a competition Cherki has briefly played in before during the 2019-20 season. He also gained experience in the 2021-22 Europa League.

Cherki becoming more involved for Lyon

The season that followed last time out was the busiest of his career so far, despite Lyon no longer having European football on offer. Indeed, he made 39 appearances between Ligue 1 and the Coupe De France, and scored five goals.

Having featured in every match available to him so far this season, he seems on course for another productive campaign – even if it looks like it might not be with a successful team.

The report from Football Insider has not specified whether Man Utd and Newcastle are looking to bid for Cherki in January or the summer.

The France under-21 international, who has 11 goals from 18 caps at that age bracket, has been admired by both clubs for a while, it is explained, so it is now over to them to firm up their interest.

Since the summer transfer window closed, other clubs to have been linked with Cherki include Chelsea and Juventus, although neither are mentioned in the latest update from Football Insider.

Under the guidance of Fabio Grosso, Cherki has been used either as a right winger, no.10 or left winger so far in 2023-24, versatility that could help him make an impact wherever he goes next.

