Man Utd veteran to follow exit paths walked by Man City, Arsenal favourites

A Man Utd forward has become the subject of renewed interest from Spain, with his potential exit mirroring the paths walked by former Arsenal and Man City favourites.

The attacking options available to Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are simply staggering. The twin arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, plus the return of Jesse Lingard have boosted a forward line already packed with talent.

Daniel James was the lone departure from the ranks, leaving for Leeds in a £25m deal. However, a recent report detailed a second name could soon be on the way.

Veteran playmaker Juan Mata was reported to be considering his options, per the Manchester Evening News.

The 33-year-old’s chances of regular game-time appear slim-to-none this season. Indeed, he was didn’t even make the bench in their latest Premier League contest with Aston Villa.

Rising youngster Amad Diallo will insert a further barrier between the Spaniard and on-field minutes when he returns from injury. Diallo had been tipped to join Feyenoord on loan this summer before an untimely thigh injury curtailed the move at the eleventh hour.

Mata penned a one-year extension to his contract last July, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022. He would be able to leave for nothing next summer and could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January.

Manchester United linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen Victor Osimhen is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United, as the club considers its future goalscoring exploits, with more news on Kalvin Phillips and Nordi Mukiele.

Alternatively, he could decide to leave before his contract expires with the MEN report stating he is “open to a move in the January transfer window”.

Now, online outlet Caught Offside give an indicator as to where Mata may end up. They report La Liga side Real Sociedad are in the frame for a January swoop.

It’s claimed they were interested in the former Chelsea favourite prior to the signing of his most recent contract extension .

Should that move materialise, Mata would be following in the footsteps of fellow Spaniards David Silva and Santi Cazorla.

The Man City legend and Arsenal favourite both returned to their native Spain in the autumns of their careers.

Cazorla enjoyed a fruitful spell with Villarreal before moving on to Qatari outfit Al-Sadd in 2020. Silva, meanwhile, is currently at the side showing interest in Mata, Real Sociedad.

Man Utd sign ex-Arsenal wonderkid

Meanwhile, Man Utd have picked up where Arsenal left off by signing a highly-rated former Gunners starlet who has already spoken on the move via social media.

15-year-old Harrison Parker has signed for the Red Devils after the centre-back’s nine-year affiliation with Arsenal came to an end over the summer.

Per the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd fought off ‘serious competition’ from other ‘top sides in England’ in making the move.

The England youth international had impressed Man Utd coaches while on trial during a summer trip to Northern Ireland.

Utd wasted little time in securing his signature, with Parker taking to social media to confirm the news. In the post, Parker posed with a Man Utd shirt emblazoned with the No. 5 – currently worn by club captain Harry Maguire.

Via Instagram, Parker wrote: “Excited to have officially signed for @manchesterunited. The new chapter starts and the hard work continues.”

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd link sparks excitement for powerful midfielder