Man Utd playmaker Juan Mata is reportedly keen to leave Old Trafford, with Turkish side Fenerbahce emerging as a contender to secure his signature.

United have enjoyed a remarkable run of form in 2020, going unbeaten in their last 16 matches in all competitions.

While their defence has been much improved, it is in the attacking areas that the Red Devils have shone the brightest.

The January introduction of sensational playmaker Bruno Fernandes has injected new life into the club. The emergence of Mason Greenwood has also added an extra goal threat in the forward ranks.

One player who has been impacted by the duo’s presence, however, is Mata.

The Spanish veteran, 32, has become a bit-part player at Old Trafford, starting just eight league games this term.

Despite signing a two year deal last June, Mata has had to settle for decreasing playing time, and an exit could reportedly be on the cards.

According to Sansursuz Futbol (via SportsMole), Mata is ‘eager’ to depart during the summer transfer window.

The party most interested at this current stage is Turkish giants Fenerbahce, with a place in their starting line-up an altogether more achieveable feat for Mata than at Man Utd in this stage of his career.

Scholes identifies key areas in summer window

Meanwhile, Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has picked out two areas Utd must strengthen if they are to challenge Liverpool and Man City next year.

The Red Devils took their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 on Saturday when they thumped Bournemouth 5-2.

But Scholes says despite the improvement there is still work to do.

“There is a big gap to close, there’s no doubt about that,” Scholes explained to BBC Radio Five Live on the gap to champions Liverpool.

“The points difference is ridiculous and the quality of Man City obviously is there for everyone to see.

“I really don’t think they are a million miles away. I know we spoke about four or five players but I think it’s two or three now.”

