James Rodriguez is set for talks with Bayern Munich over his future, amid continued interest from Manchester United and interest from Juventus.

The Colombian star joined the Bundesliga giants on a two-year loan deal from Real last summer. The agreement was worth €10m, with Bayern also possessing a €35m option to buy at the end of that spell.

A number of reports suggested he could still move to the Premier League with United long-term admirers, seek to return to the Bernabeu or try his luck in Italy.

But according to Bild, Bayern are keen to keep the 27-year-old – although the player wants to clarify his future quickly amid interest from the Italian champions and United.

The Bianconeri want to re-unite Rodriguez with former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Turin in during the summer.

They apparently believe that sponsors Adidas and agent Jorge Mendes could help to get the deal over the line, with the former reportedly willing to help finance a £62million bid.

