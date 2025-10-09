Manchester United have joined Barcelona and Real Madrid in tracking Karl Etta Eyong, a transfer reporter has revealed, with the striker having enjoyed an excellent start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Man Utd altered their centre-forward options in the summer, signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a £74million deal. Sesko replaced Rasmus Hojlund, who joined Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy.

Fellow summer arrivals Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are also capable of playing centre-forward, though Ruben Amorim would rather use them in the No 10 roles.

TEAMtalk revealed recently that Sesko’s backup, Joshua Zirkzee, is considering a January move away from United to pick up game time in the build up to the World Cup.

Zirkzee wants to stay in the Premier League and could enter talks with both West Ham United and Everton.

Man Utd letting the Dutchman go would put them in the market for a new No 9, and Etta Eyong is one option being considered.

He is a 21-year-old striker who has already notched five goals and three assists in eight appearances for Villarreal and Levante so far this season.

During an appearance on The United Stand, transfer insider Ben Jacobs said: “I know they’re looking at younger players, Etta Eyong is someone that Manchester United have scouted.

“It doesn’t mean a great deal at this point, he’s doing very well at the moment, a 21-year-old, playing for Levante.

“Tottenham and Juventus are also keeping tabs on him too.

“I think he’s got 8 goal contributions in 8 games which puts him just behind Kylian Mbappe so it’s obvious that they’ve got this youth lead project.”

United joining the pursuit for Etta Eyong could cause Barcelona serious problems.

Barca have already held talks with the player’s entourage and are considering activating his €30million (£26m) release clause.

But United demonstrated again in the summer they are willing to spend big to land their main targets, and a significant bid for Etta Eyong therefore cannot be ruled out.

With Barca restricted by LaLiga’s salary cap, United could also offer Etta Eyong a far larger contract to convince him on a switch to Old Trafford.

Man Utd among clubs monitoring Etta Eyong

Rangers could have signed Etta Eyong for just €10m (£9m) in the summer but decided against such a move, leaving them red-faced amid his stunning form.

Recent reports suggest Real Madrid are confident the Cameroon international will pick them over Barca. United entering the frame could add plenty more drama to the transfer race.

Etta Eyong is on his way to becoming one of the best young strikers in Spain. Despite this, United fans would likely want a more experienced goalscorer to join and provide Sesko with competition.

Moves for Zirkzee and Hojlund have not worked out, and Sesko still needs to prove himself.

United have been tipped to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League, though the England captain is currently very happy and thriving at Bayern Munich.

