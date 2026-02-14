Man Utd open talks to sign Man City defender in controversial deal

Manchester United are attempting to beat three other Premier League clubs to the signing of Manchester City starlet Kasen Brown, as per reports.

INEOS have worked hard to improve Man Utd’s youth ranks with some of the best teenagers around, with the likes of Diego Leon, Chido Obi, Sekou Kone, Ayden Heaven and Samuel Lusale all having arrived at Old Trafford. Man Utd agreed a £7million deal to bring in Paraguayan talent Leon, while they are particularly excited about the potential of centre-forward Obi after he joined from Arsenal.

Heaven also moved to United from Arsenal, and the Red Devils have now turned their attention to a controversial raid on local rivals Man City.

According to Football Insider and The Talent Hunter, teenage left-back Brown is preparing to leave City at the end of the campaign.

Man Utd have ‘held talks’ with the 15-year-old and his entourage, while Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion are all trying to sign him, too.

It is an opportunity not to be missed as Brown is viewed as ‘one of the most talented U16 left-backs in the country’.

Man Utd will feel confident about winning the race as such a move will prevent Brown from having to relocate. United have a proud history when it comes to giving young players first-team minutes, while Michael Carrick has also made the club a far more enticing prospect than Ruben Amorim.

But Brighton must not be discounted. They will offer Brown a clear pathway to their senior squad once they feel he is ready. The sales of players such as Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro, Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister have shown Brighton is a fantastic club for development and moving to England’s elite clubs at the right time.

The report adds that Brown recently received his first call-up to England’s U16s squad. He could make his debut against Spain on February 23.

