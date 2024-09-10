Man Utd keeping tabs on classy Prem left-back valued at £42m during summer Old Trafford links

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as they look for an alternative to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were keen on the 20-year-old Hungary international left-back during the summer transfer window when he was being valued a £42million (€50m, $55m).

However, he is also a target for London duo Arsenal and Chelsea after making a big impression down on the south coast.

GiveMeSport reports that United need to bring in an alternative to Shaw and Malacia, which is no great surprise given the injury issues both players have endured during their at Old Trafford.

Kerkez, who the report adds could be tempted by the switch, is not the only left-back on their radar though, with Fulham and USA star Antonee Robinson also a potential target in the January transfer window.

It’s stated that a substantial offer in the new year could persuade Bournemouth to do business, even though they will not want to lose one of their better players midway through the season.

Trio of Prem clubs chasing Bournemouth man

Kerkez only had one assist in 33 games in all competitions for the Cherries last season but was a consistent performer for Andoni Iraola, prompting the interest from some of the Premier League’s big boys.

United have been using Diogo Dalot at left-back to start the new campaign in the absence of both Shaw and Malacia, with summer signing Noussair Mazraoui taking his place on the right.

As for Arsenal’s interest, the Gunners are looking for a replacement for Kieran Tierney having failed to offload the Scotland international during the summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still searching for suitors for Ben Chilwell, who has become surplus to requirements under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

United still hunting full-backs

The Red Devils’ interest in signing a new full-back does not just extend to the left-hand side, with ABC De Sevilla reporting that Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez is also on their radar.

However, the 21-year-old is also a target for Real Madrid after making a big impression for his country as Spain claimed gold at the Paris Olympics over the summer.

Fichajes also reports that United are looking into a move for Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk, who can play centrally or as a full-back, and has caught the attention of Erik ten Hag due to his ‘experience and leadership’.

Ratcliffe backing set to continue

United co-owners Ineos, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, took control of the sporting operations at Old Trafford earlier this year and their first summer transfer window proved to be a busy one.

Joshua Zirkzee – who cost £36.5m – was the first player through the door and United then focused on defensive reinforcements.

They signed Leny Yoro from Lille for an initial £52.1m, while Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui both arrived from Bayern Munich for a combined £51.4m.

Ten Hag’s side completed their business on transfer deadline day by signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth an initial £42.3m.

The overall spend of £182.3m left United third in the top 10 biggest spending clubs in the world in the summer of 2024 list.