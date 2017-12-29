Man Utd keeping tabs on Napoli attacking midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Jorginho.

It is common knowledge that Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his midfield department, with Michael Carrick coming to the end of his career and Maraoune Fellaini set to move on.

Carrick, 36, is expected to retire at the end of the season and join the club’s coaching staff, while Fellaini has been strongly tipped to make a move to Turkey and could leave in January.

United have been linked with Barcelona’s Andre Gomes and Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl, but it would now appear that Napoli star Jorginho is also on their radar, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

The Brazil-born Italy international has slowly been making a name for himself in Serie A since moving to Napoli from Verona in 2014.

He is renowned for his midfield versatility and despite being best used as an attacking force he can also play in a defensive role.

Jorginho’s potential arrival would supplement an already strong United central midfield, with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera all regular starters under Mourinho.