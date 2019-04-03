Man Utd knocked back again as club demand £429m for major target

Real Madrid will reportedly demand the full €500million release clause if they are to consider allowing Raphael Varane to leave this summer.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that the Red Devils have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Varane, who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently eyeing to fix his suspect defence.

It was then claimed that Varane has informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave this summer, amid links with an £86million move to Old Trafford, with comments from the player’s agent backing that up.

Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus are also believed to be interested in the France international, but manager Zinedine Zidane insisted on Tuesday that he has no plans to let Varane go, having played a key role in his Real arrival from Lens in 2011.

Now, Goal.com provide an update on the situation by suggesting that Real Madrid are backing Zidane’s stance and will demand Varane’s colossal €500m (£429m) release clause if he is to leave.

They claim Los Blancos ‘have no desire to sell Varane, who remains a key part of the team having won the World Cup with France this past summer’.

The defender is contracted to Real until 2023, however the report states he wants a pay rise ‘fitting of World Cup winner and four-time Champions League winner’.

