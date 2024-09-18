Man Utd knocked back, as Bayern Munich ‘love’ Ten Hag target despite distress claims

Leon Goretzka's relationship with Bayern is not as bad as it may seem

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has stated that the team “loves” Leon Goretzka, in a sign the relationship is thriving after reports that he was upset at a lack of minutes this season.

Goretzka has played just 10 minutes of football for Bayern this season. The Bundesliga giants after flying high, having won three out of three league games, and thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in their Champions League opener.

As such, it seems there is some discontent, with it being suggested that Goretzka is unhappy with his role.

However, Kompany has attempted to repair the relationship, showing that the midfielder is a key cog for his side.

“He’s important for us and will continue to be. The team loves him,” Kompany told DAZN.

“I only have players who want to play and accept the competition for places. At Bayern, it’s always easy to talk about individual players. But I want to talk about the team, that’s important to me.

“He is very important in this team. He’s doing well, but so are the others.”

Goretzka on Man Utd radar

That Goretzka is said to be an important part of the Bayern side could be problematic for Manchester United.

They have been linked with him of late, and that he was upset at his game time at Bayern was suggested to be ideal for their interest.

Indeed, they might have been able to seize the opportunity to sign him if he was not going to be used in Germany.

And while he currently isn’t of much use, having featured for just 10 minutes out of the five games Bayern have played so far – scoring once – it seems Kompany wants him to stay, as there’s a long season with many possibilities ahead.

More Man Utd midfield misses

If they can’t get Goretzka, it’ll be the second midfielder miss in short time, after Adrien Rabiot moved to Marseille instead of United.

The midfielder’s agent – his mother – has been branded “incompetent” as a result of Rabiot’s failure to move to a top European club.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi is on United’s radar, and it’s suggested that the Bundesliga side could find it difficult to keep him.

Also being hunted by United is Martin Baturina, the Dinamo Zagreb man who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

It’s suggested there is confidence that the Red Devils can beat their European rivals to the signing.

Goretzka’s limited playing time

A total of 22 players have featured for Bayern so far this season. Of those 22, Goretzka has played the very least minutes, with his 10.

Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has even played 45 minutes, despite Manuel Neuer being the favoured No.1 goalkeeper.

In terms of midfielders, five players have featured more than Goretzka this term.

Joshua Kimmich is yet to miss a minute, while Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavlovic have both played north of 300 minutes.

Joao Palhinha has then played 119 minutes, and Konrad Laimer has played 42. With Bayern’s form, it seems tough for Goretzka to get himself consistent minutes.

All he can do is perform when he is given chances and hope that helps, so his goal in the nine-minute cameo in the Champions League cannot have done any harm.