Man Utd knocked back in bid to land £59.3m Harry Maguire alternative

Manchester United were reportedly rejected in their bid to sign an alternative to top defensive target Harry Maguire this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain keen on landing the Leicester and England star, but the £80m fee the Foxes want remains the sticking point.

And now O Jogo, via Sport Witness, report claims that United also put in a bid for Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias – although that offer was subsequently turned down by Eagles supremo Luis Felipe Vieira.

Dias is regarded as one of the top young defenders in European football, and has broken into the senior Portugal side since becoming a regular for Benfica over the past two seasons.

Although the report does not state how much the bid was, it’s reported that it fell some way short of the 22-year-old’s release clause which stands at around £59.3million.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, has praised Maguire’s conduct during all the speculation surrounding his future.

“Harry is a top class player and of course this has attracted interest, with two bids coming in,” he said after Saturday’s friendly win over Stoke.

“But they are nowhere near to meeting the valuation of the club. Harry is relaxed about it, we are, he’s been absolutely brilliant.

“I really have to add, because I have been in this situation a number of times where it can be very, very difficult for players.

“But he is a special guy. You see him on the pitch, but off the pitch he’s been very professional. The supporters need to know how he has been.

“He’s never once sulked, he has just gone with it, he’s integrated into the group, he’s smiled, he’s taken part in everything we have wanted to do and he was sick yesterday and we had a number of players that were sick yesterday after we came back from our trip.

“And in these circumstances it can be very easy for him not to play, but he wanted to be with the squad. He came here to play and you can see the quality he has in that 45 minutes.”

