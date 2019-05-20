Man Utd knocked back in world-record approach for powerhouse defender

Manchester United have seen a world-record bid of €110million for Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by Napoli, one journalist claims.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season.

The Red Devils missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade.

Koulibaly is reportedly one of the names that the Red Devils are chasing, but it has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a world-record fee for a defender this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

The Senegal international responded to speculation over his future earlier this month by seeming to suggest he will stay at Napoli, he said: “The market is full of talk, I prefer facts, which then help us win.”

Now, Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nico Schira has provided an update on United’s pursuit by claiming that they have tabled a colossal bid for Koulibaly – which was still promptly rejected.

He said on Twitter: “Napoli have rejected a Manchester United’s bid (€110M) for Kalidou Koulibaly.

“(Napoli president Aurelio) De Laurentiis doesn’t (want to) sell him and the termination clause (€150M) will be valid only from 2020.”

