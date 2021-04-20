Man Utd know Cavani successor as agent discusses £36m transfer links

Manchester United are reported to have made Andre Silva their No 1 target to replace Edinson Cavani should the Uruguayan complete his expected move away.

The 34-year-old penned a one-year deal at Old Trafford on October 5 last year. There was an option for the Uruguay international to extend his stay for another year if all parties agreed. It seemed as though the Red Devils were keen for that to happen. But recent rumours that he was set to end his Manchester adventure and head to South America appear to be true.

Indeed, reports on Monday claimed Cavani has already informed United that he plans to join Boca Juniors this summer.

United though have wasted little time in lining up his replacement, with Silva now reportedly top of their agenda. The 25-year-old has found his goals touch in the Bundesliga after two seasons as a journeyman loan player.

It had been reported that Silva has an exit clause worth £26m in his contract. And while that has since been denied, BILD reports that Eintracht Frankurt will consider offers around the €40m (£36m) mark.

And at that price, United seem ready to make their move in a deal that is sure to delight his close pal Bruno Fernandes.

Silva agent calm over United links

Given his form this season, the asking price would appear an astute piece of business for United. The 38-times capped Portugal star has notched 24 goals and added five assists in just 29 appearances.

Of course United would love to get their hands on Erling Haaland. But with the numbers being bandied about for the Norwegian, a deal for Silva is far more within their remit.

It’s claimed United could face competition from Dortmund for Silva were BVB to lose Haaland.

Either way, his agent, Hendrik Schauerte, isn’t concerned about rumours of United’s interest.

“Of course, at this time of the season, the speculation will not decrease. We are not guided by that,” Schauerte told BILD.

“Andre is totally focused and wants to secure the Champions League place with Eintracht. As before, we are in close contact with Fredi Bobic and Oliver Frankenbach for all other issues.”

