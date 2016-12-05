Man Utd know how to turn draws into wins, insists Mata

Juan Mata insists Manchester United remain a side with ‘enormous potential’ despite admitting their frustrations at letting more points slip through the net.

United were held 1-1 by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday – the club’s sixth draw in 14 Premier League games this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side once again let points slip away from a winning position, with Sky pundit Gary Neville branding his former side ‘soft’.

United, meanwhile, will again look to vent their league frustrations in the cup when they face Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

United can reach the knockout stages of the Europa League with a win and Mata is focusing on the positives despite in a third straight Premier League draw.

“Today we could extend that feeling of anger and regret after the draw at Goodison Park,” the Spaniard, who was an unused substitute at Goodison Park, said.

“We could just say that it was a pity and how helpless we feel when important points slip away at the end of games that you think you deserved to have won.

“It’s been like that in the last few fixtures at Old Trafford and also yesterday.

“That was how we felt in the dressing room after the game against Everton, and yet I prefer to look forward, think about the potential of this squad and how united we are in the desire to convert all these draws into wins.

“We have to look forward; complaining about the bad luck is not worth it. We must close the games and get what we deserve. That should be the only idea in our heads. We know what needs to be done.”