Man Utd leave it late to see off Norwich and reach FA Cup semi finals

Harry Maguire scored late in extra time to send Manchester United into the FA Cup semi-finals at the expense of a resolute Norwich.

Odion Ighalo continued his good scoring form in cup competitions for United when he gave them the lead just after half-time.

However, Todd Cantwell curled an equaliser home for Norwich from outside the box to give his side restored hope.

The task became harder for Norwich, though, when Timm Klose was sent off for bringing down Ighalo towards the end.

United were unable to capitalise straight away, though, forcing the game into extra time.

Having already used the full compliment of five substitutes in normal time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made use of an additional sixth sub in extra time, in an unprecedented move.

But despite ending the game with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo all on the pitch, United could not find a way through.

Paul Pogba nearly caught Tim Krul out with a shot from distance that was travelling at speed, but the Norwich keeper managed to bundle it away.

In the second half of extra time, Krul was on hand again, pushing away a header from Harry Maguire and a long-range effort from Bruno Fernandes.

However, there was nothing he could do when Maguire pounced to prod the ball home with just three minutes left to end the prospect a penalty shootout.

More to follow…