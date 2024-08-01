Barcelona stun Man Utd, Liverpool with double offer for elite Euro 2024 star

Barcelona have brushed major Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool aside and put themselves in pole position to sign Spain ace Dani Olmo, according to a trusted source.

Olmo was brilliant at Euro 2024, registering three goals and two assists to help Spain win the tournament in Germany. The central attacking midfielder, who is also comfortable as a winger on either flank, shared the Golden Boot award and was also in contention for the Golden Ball, though his Spain team-mate Rodri ultimately won the latter trophy.

Olmo was already a highly rated player at RB Leipzig before the Euros, but his reputation has skyrocketed since.

The playmaker’s superb performances have seen him pick up interest from a host of big clubs, including Man Utd, Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been backed to win the race for Olmo, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made sure to keep Man Utd in the picture.

But Barca are the best-placed club to sign Olmo. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barca have sent the player’s camp a huge contract offer, which has been accepted.

There is a now an ‘agreement’ in place between Olmo and Barca over a long-term contract which is designed to keep him at the Nou Camp until June 2030.

The La Liga giants have also sent Leipzig an official offer for the 26-year-old’s services. It is worth an initial €55million (£46.5m), plus €4m (£3m) in easy add-ons and a further €3m (£2.5m) in difficult add-ons.

Man Utd latest: Barcelona frontrunners for Dani Olmo

Should Leipzig accept, then Olmo will move to Catalonia in a deal that could reach £52m.

The classy Bundesliga star previously had a €60m (£51m) release clause in his Leipzig contract, and it was extended after Spain reached the Euros final.

No club ended up matching that exit clause, but Barca are now getting closer to landing Olmo in a different deal.

Olmo could be followed by one of his top Spain team-mates to the Blaugrana, too. Barca president Joan Laporta is determined to end Arsenal and Chelsea’s hopes of capturing winger Nico Williams by winning the chase for the Athletic Club star.

There have been rumours that Williams might pen a new contract with Athletic that includes a whopping €100m (£84.5m) release clause.

But it is more likely that the 22-year-old will take up the opportunity to join Barca, with his current release clause standing at €58m (£49m).

