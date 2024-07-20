Man Utd told to beat Liverpool to ‘amazing’ £84m star who can form lethal Bruno Fernandes partnership

A former Manchester United striker has urged Sir Jim Ratcliffe to elevate the club’s attack with the sensational signing of Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia was in stunning form during the 2022-23 season, registering 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games from left wing to help Napoli end their painful wait for a Serie A title, while also reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Kvaratskhelia’s electric performances saw him labelled ‘Kvaradona’ by the Napoli faithful, as he formed a deadly attacking partnership with centre-forward Victor Osimhen.

Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen were not quite as lethal last season. The former still managed 11 goals and nine assists in 45 appearances, but Napoli got nowhere near defending their Serie A crown and ultimately finished in just 10th place.

However, Kvaratskhelia remains one of the most talented and exciting young wingers in the world, and he sparked wild celebrations when he scored during Georgia’s memorable 2-0 win over Portugal at Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old will soon return to Napoli and begin pre-season training ahead of the 2024-25 campaign starting, though there are consistent rumours about his future.

New Napoli boss Antonio Conte has received assurances that Kvaratskhelia will not be going anywhere this summer, despite the player’s agent being keen to secure him a major transfer to the Premier League or one of several European heavyweights that are interested.

Nevertheless, ex-Man Utd star Louis Saha has told Ratcliffe that Kvaratskhelia would be a brilliant capture, as he could cause opposition defenders all sorts of problems when thriving alongside Bruno Fernandes.

“I really like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s style, he can play everywhere in the Premier League,” Saha said in a new interview. “They will all want to sign him. Where he chooses to go will all be about style of play.

Man Utd latest: Kvaratskhelia swoop recommended

“For the problems that United have, Kvaratskhelia would fit the bill perfectly with his creativity and his work-rate. He can play on both sides as well as No 10, he can do it all.

“I really like his energy and how good he looked with Georgia, he is an amazing player.

“There are no clubs who will say no if they manage to get him. Yes, there is maybe a style of play that you can recognise in some teams.

“Whoever gets Kvaratskhelia will have an unbelievable player, he could provide a great balance at United with Bruno Fernandes in the middle.”

Some at Liverpool may be disappointed to see the 34-cap international head to Old Trafford, should Ratcliffe take Saha’s advice and sign him for Man Utd.

That is because Kvaratskhelia – who is valued at more than €100million (£84m) – was recommended to Liverpool as a possible successor to Mo Salah on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Kvaratskhelia is not the only top Napoli star Saha has urged Man Utd to land.

He has also told the Red Devils to break the bank for Kvaratskhelia’s team-mate Osimhen, despite the Nigerian closing in on a big Paris Saint-Germain transfer.

“My dream summer signing would be Victor Osimhen from Napoli, he would really fit the bill at Old Trafford,” Saha said.

“If I was them I’d be doing everything to try and get him from Napoli, I’d love to see him in a United shirt next season.

“His attitude, his work rate, he is so good in front of goal. He has a belief and confidence that reminds me of David Trezeguet or Ruud van Nistelrooy, strikers who attract the ball to their feet.

“Proper strikers are dying but it’s easy to see that Osimhen is one of them.”

