Blockbuster Man Utd deal to inadvertently give Liverpool £50m transfer boost

Jadon Sancho’s huge potential move away from Manchester United could give Arne Slot and Liverpool a transfer lift this summer, according to reports.

After falling out with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag early last season, Sancho was forced to train with the club’s academy players before being loaned back to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window. The winger managed three goals and three assists in 21 appearances and even started in the Champions League final, though Dortmund ultimately lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the showpiece event.

It has been widely reported that Sancho will only play for Man Utd again if Ten Hag is sacked. But with the Dutchman now staying at Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe must find a solution and offload Sancho.

Dortmund would love to sign Sancho for the third time, but it remains to be seen whether they have the funds needed to complete such a transfer.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd transfers: TEN top stars from Euro 2024 being hunted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Instead, the Englishman has emerged on the radars of Juventus and Barcelona.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Barca have been given the opportunity to land Sancho, in what would be an eye-catching summer deal.

Man Utd are struggling to pick up the £40-50million they ideally want for Sancho and are resultantly ready to consider a loan bid, which suits Barca.

As per the latest reports emerging from Spain, the chances of Sancho heading to the La Liga giants are growing.

Man Utd latest: Sancho move could help Liverpool

Barca have made the signing of a top winger a priority and their new manager, Hansi Flick, feels he can get the best out of the 24-year-old.

Sancho linking up with Barca would give new Liverpool head coach Slot a boost at Anfield.

Barca are big admirers of Liverpool wide man Luis Diaz, and they have been given encouragement by the player’s camp to make an offer. It has even been claimed that Diaz has drawn up a strategy for swapping Liverpool for Barca.

A concrete bid has yet to arrive though, and the Blaugrana now appear to be turning their attention to Sancho, the cheaper option.

Diaz joined Liverpool for an initial £37.5m – potentially rising to £50m – in January 2022, and while he is not the most effective in front of goal, he is an electric player that Slot will be keen to work with.

Diaz gets fans out of their seats week in, week out and if Slot can help the Colombia ace finish more chances, then he could emerge into an unstoppable forward.

Given how well Diaz has performed in a Liverpool shirt, it is surprising that the Reds have not yet tied him down to a new contract.

The 27-year-old’s current deal might not expire for another three years, but Liverpool must hand him lucrative new terms so that they can end the exit rumours once and for all. Such a move would delight the Liverpool faithful, too.

READ MORE: Eight Liverpool transfer targets at 2024 Copa America as Arne Slot eyes influx of talent