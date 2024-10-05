Man Utd insider reveals why Chelsea is perfect move for Jadon Sancho; explains Old Trafford issues

Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has revealed why Jadon Sancho moving to Chelsea was always likely, while also explaining some of the factors behind his troublesome Old Trafford spell.

During the summer, Sancho left Man Utd by joining Premier League rivals Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy next summer. Chelsea are expected to pay between £20-25million (up to €29.9m / US$32.8m) for the winger at the end of the season.

Sancho appears to be a lot happier at Stamford Bridge and is already looking more lively than he did in a Man Utd shirt.

McCarthy, who worked as Man Utd’s forward coach from July 2022 until June of this year, has now detailed why Sancho may be far more comfortable at Chelsea.

McCarthy also complained about the ‘lack of communication’ which stopped the £73m (€87.2m / US$95.8m) signing from reaching his full potential at Man Utd.

“[He’s] a great boy, great character, fantastic footballer, unbelievable the things that he can do,” McCarthy said on the On The Whistle podcast.

“For me, it was a real shame that it didn’t work out for Jadon at United, because I thought he was the type of player that that would flourish in a United shirt. But unfortunately, I think lack of communication and understanding, I think was part of the downside that didn’t end up working with Sanch.

“He’s closer to home because he did sneak out to come to London quite a lot. So probably the fact that he was missing home, and, just wanted to be a bit closer to to family and friends and his culture.

“The London culture is quite strong, so I think Jadon maybe wanted more of that. So that’s why he kept on. He was in London quite a lot.

“Now he is closer to home, so hopefully he can find that peace, he can find that bit of magic that that he found when he went to Dortmund, and he gets the love that he deserves from the coaching staff, the players.

“I think he will turn out to be a special player again. Because I think every single one that knows Sancho that would want him to be at that level, because it’s good for world football.”

Jadon Sancho starts over at Chelsea

Sancho is still very early into his Chelsea career, and he has yet to score his first goal for the club.

However, the 24-year-old is linking up very well with the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson and has registered assists in each of his last three Premier League outings.

Sancho will almost certainly have one eye on November 3, when Chelsea will travel to Man Utd in the league.

He will be looking to prove Erik ten Hag wrong – after the pair fell out at the start of last season – by starring for Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Man Utd news: Ten Hag criticism, shock Villa link

McCarthy has been busy discussing his former club Man Utd recently. Earlier this week, he said of Ten Hag: “He lacks a bit of that fire, that passion. That’s where we differ, him and I.

“I think that was one of the difficulties that the team and the players encountered.”

The coach continued: “Before I joined the team, I always had to communicate my thoughts to the head coach, which is normal.

“For someone like me, with strong convictions, it’s not easy. Erik always had the final say.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been credited with surprise interest in Aston Villa defender Pau Torres.

Man Utd tried to sign the centre-back during his time at Villarreal but were beaten to the deal by Unai Emery’s side.

As per Fichajes, the Red Devils view Torres as an ‘absolute star’ and have drawn up a €50m (£41.8m / US$54.9m) offer to try and tempt Villa into a sale.

But it is hard to see Villa letting the Spain star leave, or him wanting to join Man Utd amid their current problems.