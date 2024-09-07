Newcastle eye mind-boggling move for Man Utd flop as Ratcliffe sets new price

Newcastle United are weighing up a crazy swoop for struggling Manchester United winger Antony, a report has surprisingly claimed.

Newcastle have been on the hunt for a new right winger for several months. Miguel Almiron was expected to leave during the summer transfer window amid interest from MLS and the Saudis, but he ultimately ended up staying at St James’ Park.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe can currently play Almiron or Jacob Murphy on the right flank, while usual left winger Anthony Gordon can also operate there if needed.

But Howe wants Newcastle chiefs to sign a true right-sided forward who is younger and can add extra dynamism to the Magpies attack, with Almiron now 30 years old and Murphy 29.

DON’T MISS – Antony at Man Utd: The stats behind the Brazilian’s woeful spell since £81m transfer

Newcastle’s top target for the position is Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest. After failing to land him in the summer, Howe’s side are ready to return with a new bid when the winter window gets underway.

But Newcastle are also taking a look at alternatives in case Forest reject all of their approaches for Elanga.

According to a shock report from CaughtOffside, the top four hopefuls have identified Man Utd flop Antony as a backup target.

Howe thinks the Brazilian has good ability and would be a ‘valuable addition’ to his squad, despite the player’s struggles at Old Trafford.

Man Utd latest: Newcastle linked with Antony

Antony would be open to a switch to the north east if Newcastle came calling, too.

It has previously been suggested that Man Utd will accept offers of just £25m for the wide man. But the report adds that Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe now wants £40m before letting him leave.

A transfer at £40m would still see the Red Devils take a massive financial hit on Antony though, as they originally paid a whopping £82m for him in the summer of 2022.

Newcastle fans would likely be very disappointed if the club brought in Antony after chasing Elanga.

Antony has not even gotten close to justifying his huge price tag at Man Utd, and he registered just three goals and two assists in 38 matches last term.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order, despite Erik ten Hag knowing him well from their time together at Ajax.

Amid competition for places from Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, Antony has made just one late substitute appearance so far this season, against Brighton.

Gabby Agbonlahor would likely be stunned if Newcastle spent £40m on Antony, as he tore into the player earlier this week.

Winger has ‘been a shambles’

“He’s been a bit of a shambles hasn’t he, let’s be honest,” the former Aston Villa ace said.

“He needs to move. He’s not going to get any game time at Manchester United and they’re going to lose so much money the day they sell him.

“He’s not even worth half of what they bought him for at the moment.

“The whole thing, him being signed and his performance in the Premier League – it’s a shambles.”

Agbonlahor’s fellow pundit Darren Bent gave Man Utd’s signing of Antony a rating of only 2/10, and even that was ‘generous’, he claimed.

If Newcastle want to become regulars in the Champions League, then they need to steer well clear of signing players such as Antony.

READ MORE: Liverpool learn Newcastle stance on Anthony Gordon release clause with contract talks set to start