Man Utd have ‘secret weapon’ in bid for shock Chelsea signing, as £75m duo shortlisted

Manchester United could be given a big helping hand as they plan to enter talks with Chelsea over the surprise signing of Ben Chilwell, it has been claimed.

Man Utd are eager to land a new left-back after having to deal without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for large parts of the 2023-24 campaign due to their respective injuries. Rather than going down the easy route by signing a cheaper player from abroad, it seems Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to do it the hard way by raiding a Premier League rival.

On Monday it emerged that Man Utd are considering a shock move for Chilwell. Such a move would be a big risk though as, like Shaw, Chilwell spent large periods of last season out of action due to injury.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea would want £50million or more from Man Utd before selling the Englishman, having originally paid Leicester City £45m for him in August 2020.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive teenagers of all time, featuring three Real Madrid signings and former Man Utd record setter

As per the MEN, Man Utd may find it easier than anticipated to agree personal terms with Chilwell. That is because Chilwell’s former Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount, who is now of course on Man Utd’s books, has been described as a ‘secret weapon’ for Ratcliffe.

Mount and Chilwell are good friends following their time together at Stamford Bridge. Mount could therefore convince the full-back to follow him to Old Trafford and take part in a new challenge.

Mount and Chilwell could therefore play alongside each other at Man Utd next season as they both try to get their careers firmly back on track. Mount swapped Chelsea for Man Utd in a £55m deal in July 2023 but has only managed one goal and one assist in 20 games for his new club so far.

The attacking midfielder has endured poor form and has had to deal with a serious calf injury, but he will be hoping to enjoy a much better season in 2024-25.

Man Utd latest: Mount and Chilwell reunion?

It must be noted that Chilwell is not the only left-back on Man Utd’s shortlist as they try to sign a new player who can provide serious competition for Shaw. Earlier on Tuesday it was claimed that Ratcliffe is poised to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Euro 2024 ace Ferdi Kadioglu.

Arsenal are big admirers of the Fenerbahce star and scouted him again during Turkey’s quarter-final defeat to the Netherlands, but the Gunners are at risk of missing out on him to Man Utd.

Ratcliffe is planning to make a concrete approach for Kadioglu ‘in the coming days’. And while Chilwell will cost £50m upwards, 24-year-old Kadioglu can be signed for £21-25m.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Chelsea make crucial striker decision as £42m bid for La Liga ace fails