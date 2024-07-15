Man Utd tipped to destroy Tottenham transfer, as 26y/o star receives contact

Manchester United have been backed to ruin a Tottenham Hotspur move, with Italian giants AC Milan reportedly interested in players from both clubs.

So far this summer, Man Utd have allowed the likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams to leave on free transfers, while also selling Alvaro Fernandez, Donny van de Beek and Willy Kambwala. The only player Man Utd have signed so far is Joshua Zirkzee, who has arrived from Bologna, though club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to follow up on that deal with the signings of Matthijs de Ligt, plus a new central midfielder and left-back.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have released Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga and Tanguy Ndombele, in addition to selling Joe Rodon and Troy Parrott.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have brought in Timo Werner on another loan deal, signed Archie Gray from Leeds United and added Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall to their ranks – a deal which was agreed during the winter window.

Tottenham are hoping to offload another unwanted player in the near future, with defender Emerson Royal up for sale.

The North London side have held several rounds of talks with Milan over Emerson’s potential transfer, though the two clubs have yet to finalise a deal.

Tottenham are holding out for €25million (£21m), as they do not want to take a big financial hit on the right-back, who originally cost them £25.8m in August 2021.

Milan, in contrast, are refusing to bid more than €15m (£13m), which put the transfer on the brink of collapse on Saturday.

Man Utd latest: Milan spy Wan-Bissaka, Emerson deals

According to the latest reports coming out of Italy, Man Utd could put the final nail in the coffin by selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Milan instead.

It is revealed that Milan have switched their attention to Wan-Bissaka after becoming frustrated in their talks for Emerson. The Serie A giants have contacted Man Utd to find out how much Wan-Bissaka might cost.

The Red Devils spent a huge £50m to sign Wan-Bissaka in July 2019, and it has been claimed that Ratcliffe has set his price tag at £17-20m.

But the fact that Milan have set their sights on the Englishman suggests they are confident they can sign him for less than the £21m Spurs want for Emerson.

Wan-Bissaka had his contract extended by Man Utd earlier this year, which means it is due to run until June 2025. But this may simply have been Man Utd protecting the player’s transfer value so that they can sell him for a decent fee at a later date.

Wan-Bissaka could be sold by Ratcliffe alongside several other Man Utd players, such as Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Hannibal Mejbri.

Those departures would give Ratcliffe crucial funds to bring in some of his own top targets. Earlier on Monday it was revealed that Man Utd are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton after being overtaken in the chase for Joao Neves by Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd are also in discussions over De Ligt’s prospective move, though they have yet to match Bayern Munich’s £42m asking price.

Miguel Gutierrez and Milos Kerkez, meanwhile, are Ratcliffe’s two favourite options to bolster the left-back position for Erik ten Hag.

