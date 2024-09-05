Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle all converge on free agent Turkey star as frontrunners named

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among the clubs who have been given the chance to sign Yusuf Yazici in a bargain deal, according to a report.

The summer transfer window has now shut in Europe’s big five leagues, which means Premier League clubs must largely settle for the squads they have assembled. Although, some players could still leave for Turkey, as their window remains open until September 13.

Galatasaray are keen on signing Man Utd midfielder Casemiro, who looks set to be replaced by Manuel Ugarte, though TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has shut down talk of Antony heading to Fenerbahce.

While Prem clubs cannot sign players from other sides until January, they can still scour the free agent market in a last-ditch attempt to bolster their squads.

This is where Yazici comes in. Football Insider claim that the forward – who mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but can also operate as a right winger or striker – has been ‘offered’ to Man Utd, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Aston Villa are also in the mix for the 27-year-old, who left Lille when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Yazici’s agent is working hard to get his client the best offer and there is thought to be ‘plenty of interest’ in his signature, with a switch to England a possibility.

Galatasaray are currently leading the race for Yazici, though one of Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle or Villa could disrupt that move.

Man Utd latest: Potential Tottenham battle for signing

Yazici could be a risk-free signing given the fact he is available for no transfer fee. The attacker has good experience at a high level, having won 45 caps for Turkey and also played for clubs such as Lille, Trabzonspor and CSKA Moscow.

Yazici is effective in the final third, too, having notched 64 goals and 39 assists in 267 games throughout his career so far.

The Trabzonspor academy graduate would not be an immediate starter for Man Utd, were he to move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

However, Yazici could operate as a backup for Man Utd’s first-choice No 10, Bruno Fernandes, should Mason Mount’s injury problems persist.

Man Utd have had plenty of issues in midfield in recent seasons and they could continue, with Scott McTominay having left and both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen entering the final few years of their careers.

Yazici would not be a blockbuster signing for the Red Devils, but he would give Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag an extra option to use without costing too much.

