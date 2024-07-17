Man Utd urged to destroy Chelsea swoop for devastating 145-goal striker, as Ratcliffe rejects £30m Fulham bid

Man Utd have been tipped to sign another new striker

Manchester United have been told they should consider a blockbuster move for Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins, in a transfer which would see Chelsea lose out, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe has rejected a £30million bid from Fulham for one of his current stars.

Watkins enjoyed a sensational 2023-24 campaign, notching 27 goals and 13 assists in 53 matches for Aston Villa across all competitions. The centre-forward was one of Villa’s key players as they disrupted the established ‘Big Six’ by finishing fourth in the Premier League, while also reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Watkins’ brilliant form at club level saw him earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Despite being in far better form than Ivan Toney, partly down to the latter’s betting ban, Watkins had to battle the Brentford star for the role of Harry Kane’s main backup.

Watkins caused Denmark problems in the group stage after coming on for the final 20 minutes, but he then had to spend the next three games sat on the bench.

The 28-year-old got the nod over Toney to come on for England late in the Euros semi-final against the Netherlands. He went on to net a brilliant finish in the 90th minute to send England through to the final, though Southgate’s men ultimately lost the showpiece event to Spain.

Watkins will now rest up before returning to Villa for pre-season training. However, Unai Emery’s side may face a battle to keep hold of their talisman.

In recent days, Chelsea have been credited with interest in Watkins – who has netted 145 club career goals in 390 games – as they look to bring in a top-class new striker. It has even been claimed that Chelsea could offer Conor Gallagher in a player-plus-cash deal for the lethal goalscorer.

Man Utd latest: Ollie Watkins a potential ‘top’ signing

Former Man Utd star Paul Ince has now weighed in on the attacking situation at Man Utd, naming Chelsea target Watkins as a ‘top striker’ Man Utd should bid for even after the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee.

“Antony hasn’t been performing, so do you get someone in to replace him? Marcus Rashford hasn’t been at his best, and Rasmus Hojlund is still a young striker,” Ince said in a new interview.

“That’s so many areas of the pitch you would say need improving. I think that’s what we need to get; a top, top striker, like an Ollie Watkins, like an Ivan Toney. Someone like that, who knows the league, to play up front, and let Hojlund take his time and settle in.

“Listen, I’m sure the new people behind the scenes know what they’re doing. I’m sure they’re looking at Jarrad Branthwaite and they’ll have thoughts on him…”

While Man Utd could begin to weigh up a stunning move for Watkins, club chief Ratcliffe is in talks over the potential sale of midfielder Scott McTominay.

The 27-year-old popped up with several crucial goals for Erik ten Hag and Man Utd last season, but Ratcliffe is now open to offers for him.

According to The Telegraph, Fulham are pushing to sign McTominay before Premier League rivals such as Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton.

Fulham have submitted a £30m offer for McTominay, but this has been knocked back by Man Utd.

The Red Devils have previously set McTominay’s price tag at the £40m mark. Although, this could be viewed as an ambitious figure due to the fact the player’s contract expires in June 2025.

It will be tough for the Scotland international to leave Old Trafford, having come through the Man Utd academy before establishing himself in their first team.

However, leaving Man Utd would give McTominay a better chance of starting on a weekly basis in the top flight.

