Man Utd urged to hijack Man City swoop and sign classy £50m ace amid Fergie comparison

Manchester United should ensure they beat rivals Manchester City in the race for Crystal Palace playmaker Ebere Eze, according to one of their iconic former players.

Eze honed his craft in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers before stepping up to the Premier League in August 2020 by joining Crystal Palace. The attacking midfielder is the latest former Championship star to make a big impact for Palace in the top flight, having established himself as an exciting and classy performer.

Both Michael Olise and Eze were affected by injuries last term, but the latter still managed 11 goals and six assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

Eze did enough to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros and he went on to feature three times as the Three Lions were beaten by Spain in the final.

Palace may have managed to tie the 26-year-old down to a long-term contract, which runs for another three years, but they are at risk of losing him this summer.

Olise has already left for Bayern Munich in a £52million deal, and now ex-Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke has told the Red Devils to raid Palace for Eze.

Yorke bemoaned the fact that Man Utd did not swoop for both of Palace’s superstars, while also explaining how club legend Sir Alex Ferguson would have seen what Eze is capable of.

“If they fail to land Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, United should bid £50m for Eberechi Eze this summer,” Yorke said in a new interview.

Man Utd latest: Yorke recommends Eze capture

“He has shown that he is a good player but hasn’t quite proven everything he needs to prove just yet.

“But if you look at his career so far he has proven that he is hungry for success. It’s how I felt when I was young, you crave success and you crave to be at the biggest clubs.

“These are little traits that you look for in your players, not just the playing style, which is something I learned from Sir Alex.

“You look for those who crave success, people who really want to work hard and be successful.

“He’s been through so much when you look at his story of being let go by other clubs and then getting to Crystal Palace and now [the] England set up. You don’t get into England squads if you’re not a good player. It’s your show.

“I think if United were to go and bid £50m, that would be more than adequate. Crystal Palace would be crazy to think that he’s worth much more than that.

Palace star could ‘force’ Old Trafford switch

“Then the player would go to his agent and try to force the move through because, no disrespect to Palace, United is too big of a club to turn down.

“He is the kind of player United need, he’s creative, he is brave on the ball and has ability, he would blossom, there’s no two ways about that.

“This kid is a really good talent and obviously United have already missed out on Michael Olise, there should’ve been a £100m bid for both of them.”

Man City would be seriously concerned if Man Utd burst into the race for Eze. On Monday, it emerged that City have eased past Tottenham Hotspur and are now in a strong position to sign Eze in a £68m transfer.

But Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in the midst of a transfer rampage, and he would be able to provide City with stern competition for the creative talent.

One way Man Utd could convince Eze to choose them over City is by reiterating how the player is more likely to start for them on a regular basis than under Pep Guardiola. Although, it is clear that City’s ability to win regular trophies will make them hard for Eze to turn down.

