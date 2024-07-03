Man Utd laughing after £30m West Ham bid fails, but separate deal talked up by Sky Sports reporter

West Ham have failed with a bid to land a player Manchester United have been barred from signing, though reports claim a separate transfer directly between the two clubs could now take shape.

The bulk of the early action with regards to Man Utd’s summer transfer window has come at centre-half. The Red Devils are actively pursuing Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Matthijs De Ligt (Bayern Munich). Among their many back-up options if either of those deals fall through include Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and Max Kilman (Wolves).

However, before Branthwaite and De Ligt, Man Utd had initially intended to sign Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice.

The 24-year-old France international was among Ligue 1’s finest centre-halves last season and Man Utd believed a deal was straightforward.

Man Utd and Nice share the same INEOS ownership, though that has ultimately proven detrimental to a move.

UEFA have blocked Man Utd from signing players from Nice due to the fact the clubs share the same ownership and crucially, will compete in the same competition next season. Both clubs will grace the Europa League.

Man Utd have thus been barred from signing Todibo for one more season at least, thus leaving the door ajar for other suitors to strike.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, West Ham have attempted to do exactly that.

West Ham see healthy Todibo bid rejected

They state the Hammers thundered in with a competitive €35m/£30m bid for Todibo. Unfortunately for new boss Julen Lopetegui, the bid was rejected.

The development will no doubt raise a wry smile over at Old Trafford. Indeed, if Man Utd cannot sign Todibo, the last thing they’ll want to see is the player line up against them for another Premier League side.

Whether West Ham will return with an improved offer remains to be seen. The Hammers are also in the mix for Wolves captain Kilman, though he’ll cost upwards of £45m to sign.

Transfer between Man Utd and West Ham possible

Elsewhere, Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, has claimed Man Utd and West Ham could converge over the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 26-year-old right-back has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and faces an uncertain future this summer.

Talk of a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray has swirled. But according to Sheth, a transfer within England to West Ham is possible.

Taking to X, Sheth stated: “Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka one of a number of right-backs West Ham United interested in.

“Man Utd not actively looking to sell but doing due diligence in that position given Wan-Bissaka into final year of contract. No talks currently over extending deal.”

Given Wan-Bissaka’s contract status and the fact no new deal is on the horizon, a summer exit would not come as a major shock.

