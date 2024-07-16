Manchester United have capitalised on a rare transfer blunder by Liverpool after agreeing to sign a generational star, though whether the Red Devils can actually get the deal over the line is still unclear.

Liverpool and Man Utd are two of four gigantic clubs who showed interest in Lille ace Leny Yoro to begin the summer.

The 18-year-old is already a guaranteed starter in Ligue 1 and has been termed a can’t miss talent by Real Madrid’s chief scout, Juni Calafat. Real Madrid along with PSG are the two other clubs who have actively courted Yoro.

Lille are fully resigned to cashing in on the centre-back this summer given Yoro has entered the final year of his deal. Yoro won’t pen fresh terms, meaning now is the time to cash in before it’s too late.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd are in the market for new centre-backs this summer.

Joel Matip left Liverpool via free agency, while Raphael departed Man Utd, also as a free agent. Varane is on course to sign with newly-promoted Serie A side Como. Willy Kambwala has also been sold to Villarreal.

Liverpool concede defeat prematurely

Both English heavyweights sought to sign Yoro, though according to trusted reporter David Ornstein, Liverpool pulled out of the race once Yoro made it clear he only wishes to sign for Real Madrid.

However, Man Utd weren’t as quick to concede defeat and to the surprise of many, saw a bid worth €50m plus add-ons accepted by Lille one week ago.

Lille are desperately attempting to convince Yoro to ditch his Real Madrid dreams in favour of signing with Man Utd.

Lille’s determination in that regard stems from the fact Real Madrid have zero intention of bidding anywhere close to the €50m-plus Man Utd have put on the table.

Instead, Real Madrid are banking on Yoro sticking to his guns and refusing to sign for anyone else but Los Blancos.

The end result – in Real Madrid’s eyes – will either be the Spaniards sign Yoro in a cut-price deal this window, or as a free agent one year from now. The latter outcome represents worst case scenario for Lille.

Man Utd prioritising Yoro over De Ligt – Ornstein

Man Utd aim to sign one and more probably two new centre-backs this window. They’ve agreed personal terms with both Matthijs De Ligt (Bayern Munich) and Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton).

However, United haven’t made progress on agreeing a transfer fee with Bayern who are demanding €50m plus add-ons.

Everton, meanwhile, have already rejected two bids for Branthwaite. United’s biggest was worth £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

According to Ornstein, Man Utd appear to have temporarily shelved their interest in De Ligt and are now prioritising a deal for Yoro instead.

That tallies with TEAMtalk’s own information, with our sources stating Branthwaite has and continues to remain United’s No 1 centre-back target.

An improved third bid for Branthwaite is understood to be in the works. If a breakthrough with Everton is achieved, United’s hope is it’s Branthwaite and Yoro who sign.

Leny Yoro still favouring Real Madrid

Of course, realising that outcome is anything but straightforward. French outlet L’Equipe reported Yoro’s mind has not changed and he’s still continuing to favour Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Ornstein reaffirmed Everton will not sell Branthwaite for a penny less than their £70m valuation.

The fact they’re on the cusp of generating £50m from the sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa means they’re under no pressure to accept a discounted bid for Branthwaite.

Summing up Man Utd’s potentially fruitless pursuit of Yoro, Ornstein concluded: “If Yoro is to make a switch this summer — his Lille terms end in 2025 so they do not want to lose him for free — and Madrid cannot strike a deal, will he instead accept a switch to United?

“That is the burning question and strong efforts continue at Old Trafford to swing the outcome in their direction.

“Suitors including Liverpool backed off after being told of Yoro’s chosen destination — but United have persisted and, so long as the door is ajar, they will keep trying.

“Everything, therefore, rests on the 18-year-old talent and his final decision. That means this situation is definitely worth keeping a close eye on in the coming days and potentially weeks.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, have turned their attention to Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi. TEAMtalk has exclusively learned the Reds are ‘super confident’ of completing a deal and talks have commenced.