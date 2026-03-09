Stunning claims Cristiano Ronaldo could not only return to the Premier League, but join one of Manchester United’s biggest rivals in the form of Chelsea has sparked an unusual response from Fabrizio Romano.

Despite the manner in which his second spell at Man Utd ended, Ronaldo is and forever will be a legend at Old Trafford.

As such, the idea of Ronaldo lining up against Man Utd in the shirt of one their ‘big six’ rivals is near-unthinkable.

Now aged 41, Ronaldo is obviously not the player he once was. Nevertheless, he remains an elite penalty box poacher and in high-pressure moments, there’s few in world football you’d bank on more than the Portuguese.

No person connected to Man Utd – whether they be within the club or merely a fan – would wish to see one of their all-time greats like Ronaldo join Chelsea.

Yet as can be the case in the transfers world, crazy links often surface, and it’s at times like these that getting the full picture becomes all-important.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, kicked off his latest Youtube video by addressing the Ronaldo to Chelsea speculation.

As you’d expect, the trusted reporter generally delivers his updates in a serious manner, but in the case of Ronaldo to Chelsea, he couldn’t help breaking into a chuckle, such is the nonsensical nature of the rumour.

As if Ronaldo to Chelsea weren’t mind-boggling enough, it would completely go against every principle BlueCo have stuck to since taking charge, with virtually every player they’ve signed a teenager or in their early-mid twenties.

Furthermore, Romano left no room for manoeuvre or backtracking when declaring this particular rumour is “fake news, obviously.”

“Many people asked me in the recent days, I think there was maybe some link in England, but that’s a complete fake news, obviously,” insisted Romano.

While struggling – and failing! – to hold back a chuckle, he continued: “Nothing at all between Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea.”

