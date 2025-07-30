Man Utd launch history-making raid on Man City with star OPEN to joining

Manchester United have taken the first steps towards signing a wantaway Manchester City star who is willing to hear what the Red Devils have to say despite the bitter rivalry between the two clubs, according to a report.

Transfers between Man Utd and Man City are exceedingly rare and only once before has a first-team player moved directly from City to United. Wyn Davies was that man all the way back in 1972 and over half a century later, history could be made.

Man Utd are well known to be in the market for a new goalkeeper. The Red Devils saw a loan approach for Emiliano Martinez rejected by Aston Villa who made it clear it was permanent sale or bust.

United baulked at Villa’s £40m asking price and shifted their sights to Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp. Links to Gianluigi Donnarumma who is in a contract stand-off with PSG have also been commonplace of late.

But according to FootballTransfers, Man Utd might not have to look outside of Manchester to find their new starting stopper.

They state United have ‘made contact with the representatives’ of Man City goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega.

That developments comes on the back of Man City signing James Trafford who will compete with Ederson for the starting spot. Regardless of who wins that battle, Ortega will be shunted down to number three.

Accordingly, the report states Ortega is ‘ready to leave’ Pep Guardiola’s side in the aftermath of Trafford’s arrival.

The 32-year-old only has one year remaining on his contract and as such, would be available for a modest sum.

FootballTransfers’ report comes a few days after Sky Germany revealed three Premier League sides were exploring a move for Ortega.

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, wrote on X: “Three Premier League clubs pushing for Stefan Ortega, while Fenerbahce are also in concrete talks. A move to Burnley has fallen through for now.

“A summer departure for Ortega this summer is becoming increasingly likely. The reason: Ederson is set to stay, and James Trafford is joining.”

With Trafford now signed an exit looks increasingly certain for Ortega and Man Utd are reportedly among the trio of EPL sides showing interest.

Stefan Ortega willing to join Man Utd?

The obvious questions to ask at this stage are would Man City be willing to sell to Man Utd and would Ortega greenlight a move to a fierce rival?

According to FootballTransfers, the answer to that second question is yes.

The report stated: “According to our information, Ortega is open to discussing a deal but no final decision has been made by the 32-year-old former Arminia Bielefeld shot-stopper.”

Providing more insight into the steps United have taken so far, the report added: “No formal bid has been lodged, but the Red Devils have asked about his availability, contract situation and willingness to make the move across Manchester.”

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell recently stated United are only likely to sign a new goalkeeper if Altay Bayindir departs.

He stated: “United have looked at goalkeepers, but there is no sign Andre Onana will go, so that parks an arrival in that position, unless Altay Bayindir leaves.”

Latest Man Utd news – Sesko decides and more…

🔴⚫️ Sesko DECIDES as Man Utd open ‘formal talks’ after SECRET Germany trip

🔴⚫️ Man Utd star aims brutal dig at exiled quartet as ruthless Amorim vindicated

🔴⚫️ Man Utd make Kobbie Mainoo transfer decision as Tottenham ‘contact’ made