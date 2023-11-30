Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd launch pursuit of new starting defender already on Arsenal, Tottenham radar; Newcastle keen on Chelsea outcast

Manchester United are in talks to sign Serie A star Radu Dragusin in January, while Newcastle are keeping tabs on Romelu Lukaku at Roma – all in Thursday’s European transfer gossip.

MAN UTD MAKE CONTACT FOR DRAGUSIN DEAL

Manchester United have become the latest contenders to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa and have even opened talks for a January deal.

That’s according to ProSport in the player’s native Romania, which has revealed that Man Utd have joined Premier League rivals Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of the defender.

Former Juventus prospect Dragusin has been tipped to make a step up from Genoa at some point in 2024, which could bring him to the Premier League.

Now, ProSport is claiming that Man Utd have made contact over the phone to register their interest in the 21-year-old.

The report claims Raphael Varane or Harry Maguire may be ‘about to leave’ Man Utd, which would open up a space in their squad for someone like Dragusin to fill.

It is claimed that Man Utd are willing to pay some decent money to win the race for Dragusin, who has a €30m release clause in his contract.

A belief is relayed that Dragusin would represent good value for money in the modern transfer market, which should appeal to Man Utd considering how much they spent on Maguire, for example.

In fact, ProSport suggests the talks taking place for Dragusin have reached an advanced stage already, in view of the January transfer window.

If Man Utd can strike a deal early, it could be beneficial, especially considering the range of competition for Dragusin’s services.

Other than the rival Premier League contenders mentioned earlier, the report claims Barcelona and AC Milan have been taking in information about the centre-back.

But the implication that Man Utd might be willing to put Dragusin in a starting role immediately may add to their appeal as a destination.

Presumably, that would mean he would usually be lining up alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence.

Since Dragusin is right-footed and Martinez left-footed, they could complement each other. The question is whether or not the potential new arrival would be able to reach the required standards quickly enough.

He has played in the Champions League before, but that was only for 21 minutes in one game for Juventus.

Since leaving the Old Lady, Dragusin has developed well, helping Genoa to promotion from Serie B last season and establishing himself as a regular starter in Serie A this term.

LUKAKU NAMED AS NEWCASTLE TARGET

Newcastle might be interested in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea after his loan spell with Roma. (Voetbalkrant)

West Ham are keen on Luzern defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari, who could cost just €6m. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is still a target for AC Milan, who have ruled out free agents in their search for defensive depth. (Calciomercato)

Nottingham Forest have made an offer to sign Ryan Kent from Fenerbahce. (Haber 7)

Sporting have made progress in contract renewal talks with Arsenal and Manchester United target Ousmane Diomande. (Foot Mercato)

Roma are thinking about keeping Diego Llorente from Leeds United, but will wait until the end of the season for their final decision. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Agent Jorge Mendes will do all in his power to help Joao Cancelo make his move from Manchester City to Barcelona permanent. (Mundo Deportivo)

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are interested in Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Tuttosport)

WOLVES JOIN RACE FOR DANISH DEFENDER

Wolves might make a bid for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, on loan with an option to buy. (Aksam)

Brighton could make a move for Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez in January. (Diario De Sevilla)

Brentford’s interest in Bryan Zaragoza has got his current club Granada looking for replacements. (Estadio Deportivo)

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has become a target for Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp in case he leaves Fenerbahce. (Sacha Tavolieri)

Palmeiras are pondering a bid for Fulham striker Carlos Vinicius, while his teammate Rodrigo Muniz is a target for Gremio and Atletico Mineiro. (Zero Hora)

Bayern Munich are prioritising contract talks with Thomas Muller and Alphonso Davies, and will then address the futures of Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala. (Sport1)

Benfica winger Angel Di Maria has verbally agreed to re-join Rosario Central when his contract expires in the summer. (Record)

Hellas Verona and Salernitana are interested in taking Juventus midfielder Hans Nicolussi-Caviglia on loan in January. (Tuttosport)

Lyon will sack manager Fabio Grosso and place Pierre Sage in charge on an interim basis. (RMC Sport)