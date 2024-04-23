Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd launch titanic £233m triple swoop; Liverpool hijack Arsenal striker transfer

Manchester United are targeting a game-changing £233m triple coup for three of the biggest names, while Liverpool have muscled into Arsenal’s territory for a 38-goal striker and a Manchester City ace could form a deadly new tandem with Cristiano Ronaldo – all in Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

RATCLIFFE’S REVOLUTION

Man Utd are gunning for a spectacular triple raid that would would overhaul their defence, midfield and attack to the tune of £233m, according to a bombshell report.

A huge summer is on the horizon at Old Trafford, with major change expected in Man Utd’s playing personnel.

Sofyan Amrabat will be returned to Fiorentina once his underwhelming loan stint concludes. Elsewhere, Tom Heaton, Brandon Williams, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are all out of contract this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, offers will be entertained for the likes of Alvaro Fernandez, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Facundo Pellistri. Antony is another who TEAMtalk has learned can leave if suitable offers are received.

Additions at centre-half, central midfield and in the final third are required. According to a remarkable report out of Spain (as cited by Sports Mole), Man Utd will turn to the top European leagues to fill the voids.

It’s claimed three huges signings are on the agenda – Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) and Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).

Bastoni (€80m) De Jong (€70m) and Musiala (€120m) would cost a combined €270m to sign, per the report. That currently equates to a whopping £233m.

Heavyweight competition for De Jong and Musiala

Bastoni, 25, would be signed as the long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez. Both players are left-footers, though that hasn’t prevented Man Utd from also eyeing up Everton’s left-footed Jarrad Branthwaite.

Man Utd chased De Jong in Erik ten Hag’s first window in charge for many a month back in 2022.

Upon admitting defeat, the Red Devils turned to Adrien Rabiot before finally settling for Casemiro as option No 3.

Man Utd and Ten Hag in particular remain big fans of the classy Dutchman. The Spanish report suggest De Jong could be the perfect foil for Kobbie Mainoo in the double pivot.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported Bayern Munich too are hovering over De Jong if it becomes apparent he’s open to a fresh challenge.

Per Plettenberg, the biggest barrier in Bayern’s path to a deal is De Jong’s ‘extremely high net salary.’ Man Utd are no stranger to paying giant wages.

What’s more, Barcelona’s well-documented financial woes necessitate a sale or two of their biggest stars this summer.

Barcelona have attempted to push De Jong out in the past and could do the same this time around. The report listed a €70m valuation for the 26-year-old.

Finally, Musiala would be the jewel in the crown of United’s triple swoop and at €120m/£103.5m, would smash the club’s transfer record. United’s most expensive ever buy remains the £89.3m paid to sign Paul Pogba back in 2016.

Musiala could shatter Bayern dreams

The Guardian recently revealed near neighbours Man City are also gunning for Musiala in an attempt to liven up an attack that has taken a step back this season.

Understandably, Bayern are reluctant in the extreme to lose a player who could be the cornerstone of their team for the next decade.

Taking to X last Friday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported: “Bayern remain clear on their plan for Jamal Musiala: no intention to sell their gem this summer.

“New contract proposal to be submitted soon as it will include important salary increase plus add-ons.

“Top clubs in England and Spain keep following Jamal; but no talks now.”

Musiala’s existing contract expires in the summer of 2026. But per the Guardian, Bayern could face an uphill struggle in convincing Musiala to pen fresh terms.

Bayern surrendered their 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen two weekends ago. They have advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League, though haven’t reached the final since 2020.

As such, the report concluded Bayern may meet resistance when attempting to convince Musiala over their level of ambition.

If it becomes clear Musiala wants to seek a fresh challenge, a sale this summer to maximise Bayern’s profits while there’s still two years remaining on the player’s contract would make sense.

LIVERPOOL THREATEN ARSENAL DEAL

Liverpool scouts were in attendance for Sporting CP’s 3-0 victory over Vitoria SC on Sunday. The main purpose of their visit was to observe 38-goal striker Viktor Gyokeres who scored a brace. Gyokeres – whose deal contains an £86m release clause – is also a confirmed target at Arsenal. (HITC)

Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea as a free agent this summer and has an offer on the table from boyhood club Fluminense. However, the 39-year-old is also courting interest from sides in the Premier League, Serie A, MLS and the Saudi Pro League. (AS)

Man Utd legend David de Gea could sign with Real Betis ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. De Gea, 33, is still without a club after leaving the Red Devils last summer. (Spanish press)

Newly-crowned Serie A champions have already agreed their first two signings of the summer. Striker Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) and midfielder Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) will both arrive as free agents. (Fabrizio Romano)

Inter also hope to wrap up new contracts for key duo Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez with all haste. (Piero Ausilio – Inter’s sporting director)

DEADLY DE BRUYNE, RONALDO PAIRING

Al-Nassr hope to sign Man City legend Kevin De Bruyne who’d form a devastating attacking tandem with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Rudy Galetti)

Luka Modric’s desire is to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid rather than return to Croatia or move to Saudi Arabia. Modric, 38, is primed to become a free agent this summer. (AS)

Barcelona have identified Newcastle ace Alexander Isak as their ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski. Newcastle’s high valuation of the player – £90m-£100m – is an obvious hurdle for the cash-strapped Spanish side. (The Sun)

Man Utd and Chelsea are both exploring the potential blockbuster signing of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Milan will not be able to resist a lucrative sale if gigantic offers are lodged. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay has talked up a return to Ligue 1. “I wouldn’t say it’s impossible [to come back to France] because nothing is impossible,” said Depay. He added: “Ligue 1 is under-valued by lots of people. It isn’t an easy league, it is very physical with lots of very quick players.” (Memphis Depay)

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy to potentially replace Alphonso Davies who is expected to move the other way either this summer or the next. (L’Equipe)

MANAGERIAL MERRY-GO-ROUND

AC Milan will join the plethora of clubs seeking to appoint a new manager after determining they’ll sack Stefano Pioli. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the other high profile sides searching for new bosses. (Fabrizio Romano)

Pioli could secure an immediate return to management with Napoli who are prepared to offer a two-year deal. (Il Mattino)

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim met with members of the West Ham board on Monday to sound out the idea of replacing David Moyes. (Fabrizio Romano)

However, Amorim is unlikely to become the new Hammers boss and Lille’s Paulo Fonseca is a different target they could consider. (talkSPORT and Fabrizio Romano)

Thomas Tuchel will say yes to Man Utd if the chance to replace Erik ten Hag is offered. (French media)

Former Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick is the new favourite to succeed Tuchel as manager of Bayern Munich. (Sky Germany)