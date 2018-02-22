Man Utd lead Benfica in chase for Croatian wonderkid

Manchester United are reportedly ready to challenge Benfica for the signing of Croatian wonderkid Nikola Moro, who has been dubbed the new Luka Modric.

The 19-year-old has earned rave reviews for Dinamo Zagreb, having already made 36 appearances this season despite his tender age.

The young talent has already earned comparisons with fellow countryman Modric and his performances have led to scouts from several of Europe’s top clubs monitoring him, including United, according to the report on talkSPORT .

Portuguese newspaper Record claims that Benfica are ready for a head-to-head battle with United, but that the Premier League club holds the upper hand due to their greater financial muscle.

Zagreb have already turned down a bid, believed to be £12.5million, from Shakhtar Donetsk from the player.

