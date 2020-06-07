Man Utd could reportedly hijack Real Madrid’s attempts to land Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.

The Red Devils are said to have been closely monitoring developments with regards to Van de Beek’s future throughout the current season.

LaLiga giants Real were thought to be frontrunners to sign the Holland star, but may no longer be in a position to afford him – leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as the main contenders for his signature.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has confirmed that the 23-year-old will be allowed to leave this summer, along with team-mates Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico.

And The Times claims that United ‘have renewed their interest’ in the Dutchman and are ‘weighing up a bid to snatch’ Van de Beek from under Real Madrid’s noses.

The report says that while the midfielder had already ‘agreed the outline of a deal to join’ the Spanish giants in a transfer worth €55m (£49m), the ‘financial crisis’ in Spain means there are huge doubts over any deal.

Clubs in England are also set to struggle financially due to the pandemic but that ‘has not stopped the club [Man Utd] exploring transfer options’, as per the report.

The report adds that Old Trafford executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could look at getting Ajax to reduce their asking price to nearer the £36m mark, with the Red Devils ‘seriously examining him as a target again’.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are reportedly weighing up a bid to take Eric Bailly back from Manchester United, four years after selling him.

Bailly was a £30m investment for Manchester United back in 2016, but despite showing some promise, the defender has struggled with injury issues, and has only made two Premier League appearances this season.

With Harry Maguire becoming captain at Old Trafford and Victor Lindelof generally establishing himself as the Englishman’s main centre-back partner, opportunities may be limited for Bailly when he returns from injury – and his former club have spotted an opening.

According to Fichajes (via Sport Witness), Villarreal believe they can give Bailly the chance to resurrect his career back where it began to accelerate. Read more…