Interest from Premier League clubs remains strong for Atalanta star Ederson, with new contacts expected in the coming weeks between his entourage and teams in the race, TEAMtalk can reveal.

At the moment, both Manchester City and Manchester United consider the Brazilian midfielder a possible valuable purchase to strengthen the squad in the summer, with United particularly keen as they prepare to offload Christian Eriksen and Casemiro – although that could be tricky due to the high demands in terms of fees and salary.

Liverpool are also looking for a new midfielder for the summer and have asked for information on Ederson – as we have reported in the past – but at the moment they are to be considered more on the sidelines, with Frenkie de Jong and Angelo Stiller, among others, higher up on their list.

For their part, Atalanta, who we were told at the beginning of January did not even want to listen to possible offers for Ederson, are now more open to considering bids at the end of the season – also to please Ederson who would like to leave.

The price has already been set, with the Italian club valuing the player at around €60m (£49m / $62m).

As for Ederson, he desires to play in the Premier League but does not have a preferred destination in terms of a specific club. He does, however, want to leap into a competition he loves and would like to play in soon.

The race is now open, with Atalanta open to letting him go in the summer for a suitable offer.

Latest Man Utd news: Casemiro closing in on United exit / Antony future update

United have greenlit a loan for top-earning star Casemiro, with the Brazilian’s impending exit arising after an Arsenal deal was delayed by six months, according to reports.

Casemiro made an instant impact at Man Utd following his £70m arrival from Real Madrid. However, the Brazilian veteran was already aged 30 at that time, meaning his impact was always going to be short-lived.

Indeed, the 32-year-old has endured a nightmare 18 months since his excellent first campaign, having been relegated to bit-part player. And, even when featuring, the fading superstar looks unable to cope with the physical demands and intensity of Premier League football.

Indeed, United boss Ruben Amorim has previously gone on record to state Casemiro simply cannot keep up. While United were open to offloading Casemiro in the winter window, concrete interest in the veteran midfielder was sparse.

However, the winter window in Brazil remains open until February 28 and per the latest from journalist Jorge Nicola, Casemiro could be heading back to his home country by signing with Flamengo. As such, United could part ways with Casemiro long before the summer window rolls around.

Meanwhile, Red Devils winger Antony has got off to a flying start on loan with Real Betis, but sources state that he has no chance of resurrecting his Old Trafford career, along with several others.

