Man Utd learn €50m asking price for long-term target

Juventus are reportedly willing to sell star left-back and long-term Manchester United target Alex Sandro in the summer.

The Brazilian wing-back has been at Juventus since 2015, but has often been linked with a move elsewhere, most notably to Old Trafford. And despite him only signing a contract extension in December, it is claimed that Juventus are ready to move on.

Italian international Leonardo Spinazzola has recently come into the side at left-back, and has impressed enough for the recently-crowned Serie A champions to consider cashing in on the more expensive Sandro, in favour of giving more space to their academy graduate, who is now 26 years old.

According to BiancoNero.com, via Calciomercato, Juventus have decided that Sandro, 28, is no longer a key player at the club, and they will listen to offers of more than €50m.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate for major signings at Old Trafford, United’s interest could well be reignited, although they are expected to face competition from PSG, who reportedly made a bid for Sandro in January.