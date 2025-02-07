The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly discovered how much it will take to trigger Wolves attacker Matheus Cuhna’s exit clause and when it will also become active, as both clubs continue to monitor the Brazilian.

The two Premer League giants, along with rivals Chelsea, were all tracking the Wolves playmaker through the winter transfer window, especially after his public fallout with Molineux chief Vitor Pereira.

After Wolves were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Pereira singled out Cunha for criticism in his post-match interview, stating: “He’s a captain, he can be frustrated as he wants to win but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I do not like his body language.”

Cunha played the full 90 minutes in the defeat but cut a frustrated figure during the game and was also accused of failing to interact with the travelling fans after the contest in west London.

The Brazilian responded to a journalist via his X account to dispel the claims, with the tone of the reply fuelling the notion he might not be altogether happy at the club.

However, the 25-year-old seemingly dispelled that notion when he opted to pen a new four-year deal at Molineux last weekend as the speculation surrounding his future swirled ahead of deadline day.

And now a fresh report in The Mail has revealed exactly how much it will cost to trigger the exit clause that was included in that deal.

The Mail states that interested suitors will have to cough up £62million for the attacking midfielder and that the clause will become active at the end of the current season.

The report adds that it can also be activated by any club – with no restrictions on who can come in for the Wolves talisman.

Amorim looking for fresh attacking recruits but Arsenal also in play

It’s common knowledge that Cunha was targeted by Man Utd and Arsenal in January, although neither club put in a concrete offer for his services at the time.

Indeed, Ruben Amorim’s interest stemmed from the United boss being unhappy with the current attacking options at his disposal, especially the likes of Ramsus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, while Marcus Rashford was allowed to leave on loan.

Cunha is versatile enough to play a number of different midfield and attacking roles and has scored 11 goals with four assists in 24 games in all competitions this season.

That form has not gone un-noticed in north London too, with our own transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealing that Arsenal remain firmly in the mix for the player.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, were reportedly ready to smash their transfer record to bring him to the City Ground before the winter window shut.

However, Cunha’s main task now is keeping Wolves in the Premier League, with Pereira’s men currently sitting 16th in the table after four defeats in their last five games.

They are just two points above Leicester in the final relegation spot and seven behind a resurgent Everton side now in 15th after the return of David Moyes.

