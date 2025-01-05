Man Utd learn Khvicha Kvaratskhelia January signing hopes as Liverpool continue to loiter with intent

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not expected to leave Napoli in January

TEAMtalk can reveal the latest on Manchester United’s hopes of securing a deal for impressive Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January, as Liverpool also continue to monitor the attacker.

Kvaratskhelia remains a key player for Napoli but, at the same time, his future is drawing significant interest from top clubs in the Premier League.

Recent discussions between Manchester United and Napoli initially focused on Marcus Rashford and included enquiries about the Georgian winger, who is on United’s shortlist as his potential replacement.

However, a January departure has been excluded at the moment and, for this reason, is highly unlikely, as Kvaratskhelia is prioritizing a potential contract renewal with Napoli, with the club and coach Antonio Conte working to meet his expectations.

If an agreement is not reached in the next months, Kvaratskhelia is open to exploring other options for the summer.

And although United are still tracking the player, it is not certain that they will be interested after June – given that they need a reinforcement right now, in January.

However, Liverpool are also one to watch after they showed interest in him in the impressive attacker in late August.

Arne Slot’s men are continuing to monitor his situation closely and may re-establish contact with his entourage in the next weeks, with a summer move that could emerge as a concrete option for the Anfield outfit.

Kvaratskhelia currently sidelined

The slim chances of a January move for Kvaratskhelia are also likely to be scuppered by an ongoing knee issue the player has.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed that the winger has still not fully recovered from a knee issue that ruled him out of the 3-1 win over Udinese in December, as he missed the weekend win over Fiorentina that moved Napoli back to the top of the Serie A table.

Conte did, however, reveal that Kvaratskhelia’s issue is more down to muscular fatigue and not a serious issue, which is good news for projected suitors going forward.

The Georgia international has scored five goals and added three assists in 19 games in competitions for Napoli this season.

Man Utd, Liverpool given Kerkez nod

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester United appear to have the green light to battle for the ideal signing of a Premier League defender after a deal for his replacement was fully agreed.

Liverpool and Man Utd are both on the hunt for a new addition in the left-back/left wing-back positions for wildly differing reasons. Liverpool are seeking a long-term heir to Andy Robertson who has shown signs of decline this term. Man Utd, meanwhile, require a specialist left wing-back for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

One player both clubs have taken a keen interest in is Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth.

And, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth appear to be gearing up for Kerkez’s sale after agreeing a deal to sign his replacement.

Kvaratskhelia’s Napoli rise

September 2017 – After coming through the academy at Dinamo Tbilisi, Kvaratskhelia made his senior debut at the age of 16 and registered an assist in a 1-1 draw with FC Kolkheti 1913.

November 2017 – He scored his first goal in senior football to give his side a 1-0 win over Shukura Kobuleti.

March 2018 – Following a contract dispute with Dinamo Tbilisi, he joined FC Rustavi on a free transfer.

February 2019 – The winger joined Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow on a short-term loan deal.

May 2019 – He won the first trophy of his career after coming off the bench in the Russian Cup final win over Ural Yekaterinburg.

June 2019 – Kvaratskhelia made his senior debut for Georgia, starting in a 3-0 win over Gibraltar.

July 2019 – After his loan spell at Lokomotiv Moscow, he returned to Russia and signed a permanent deal with Rubin Kazan.

May 2021 – Kvaratskhelia picked up the Russian Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the second consecutive year.

March 2022 – His Rubin Kazan contract was terminated due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and he returned to Georgia to play for Dinamo Batumi.

July 2022 – Having registered eight goals and two assists in 11 appearances for Dinamo Batumi, Kvaratskhelia completed a €10million move to Napoli.

September 2022 – He marked his Champions League debut with an assist in a 4-1 win over Liverpool.

May 2023 – The Georgia international finished his debut season in Italy with the Serie A title after registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league appearances.

He also won the Serie A MVP award, the Serie A Goal of the Season award and the Champions League Young Player of the Season award.

June 2024 – The 23-year-old scored his first goal at a major international tournament to help Georgia secure a 2-0 win over Portugal at Euro 2024.

