Manchester United have learned when they might be able to sign a former Real Madrid ace in an incredible deal, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a significant offer for a Wolverhampton Wanderers star, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Liverpool being given a boost in their Kylian Mbappe hunt.

MAN UTD PLOT WORLD-CLASS STRIKER SIGNING

Erik ten Hag could soon be able to rely on an unbelievable option up front, as Man Utd are reportedly hoping to sign an ex-Real Madrid forward to fire them up the Premier League table.

Ten Hag’s current first-choice striker is Rasmus Hojlund, who was signed from Atalanta in a £72m deal over the summer. But with backup Anthony Martial set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, Man Utd need another centre-forward to help Hojlund out.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that Man Utd are in the frame for Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, as they try to sign the Bundesliga goal machine before West Ham United.

But now it seems Man Utd could go down a different route by landing a world-class star in the form of Karim Benzema.

Spanish outlet Marca recently revealed Man Utd are keeping tabs on Benzema’s situation. He ended his glorious spell at Madrid by joining Al Ittihad in the summer but is already angling for a return to European football.

According to the Manchester Evening News, who cite reports emerging from France, Man Utd are interested in completing a loan deal for Benzema. The Red Devils are wary of overspending this month, so they do not exceed Financial Fair Play regulations, but they feel they can afford an initial loan.

The 36-year-old’s agent has become aware of Man Utd’s interest in the last few days. And he has told the Old Trafford club that Benzema will weigh up his options before giving them a firm answer about a Premier League switch ‘in the coming weeks’.

Should Benzema give the move the green light, then Man Utd will push hard to strike an agreement with Al Ittihad. That will not be easy, but the Frenchman’s desire to leave Saudi Arabia could prove key in helping the transfer reach completion.

Even though Benzema is in the final few years of his career, he would be an amazing signing for Man Utd. He emerged into one of the world’s best strikers during his time at Madrid, notching 354 goals in 648 games for Los Blancos and helping them to win five Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles and three Copa del Reys, among plenty of other silverware.

Benzema’s crowning moment came in October 2022, when he won the Ballon d’Or after netting an incredible 44 goals in 46 games during the 2021-22 season. He was Madrid’s talisman as they won a fantastic treble involving the Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish super cup.

Man Utd fans would be delighted to see the devastating goalscorer arrive at Old Trafford, but it is clear that some hurdles need to be passed first before the deal can be announced.

UPDATE ON KYLIAN MBAPPE FUTURE

Madrid president Florentino Perez has suggested his side does not need Kylian Mbappe as they are already scoring enough goals, handing Liverpool a boost as they attempt to land the France captain. (Movistar)

Real Sociedad are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil after Fiorentina ended their pursuit of him. (Estadio Deportivo)

Bournemouth’s Hamed Junior Traore will undertake a Napoli medical in the next few days. Napoli have reached an agreement with Bournemouth to sign the 23-year-old on loan with an option to buy worth £21.5m. (Rai Sport)

Brighton & Hove Albion have finalised the capture of Argentine left midfielder Valentin Barco. He is poised to join the Seagulls for £7.8m. (various)

Juventus have put their move for former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson on hold and are now prioritising ex-Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic. (Tuttosport)

Henderson is getting closer to signing for Ajax, as their manager John van ‘t Schip has confirmed ‘serious talks’ are underway. (ESPN)

TOTTENHAM STEP UP PURSUIT OF WOLVES ACE

Tottenham are preparing a ‘substantial proposal’ to sign Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes from Wolves. The West Midlands side have set his price tag at £30m. (Gavea News Brazil)

Liverpool have missed out on making German chief Max Eberl their next sporting director, as he is close to becoming a board member at Bayern Munich. (Sky Germany)

Wolves winger Goncalo Guedes wants to leave loan club Benfica as he is struggling for game time this season. Villarreal have emerged as early contenders to snap him up. (AS)

Jose Mourinho could soon be axed as Roma boss, with the Serie A outfit lining up legendary former midfielder Daniele De Rossi as a potential replacement. (Sport Mediaset)

Arsenal have been urged to snub moves for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Everton star Amadou Onana by instead going after Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi. (Fabrizio Romano)

Orel Mangala is pushing Nottingham Forest to let him leave amid interest from Juve and Napoli. (Calciomercato)

DORTMUND FEAR SECOND JADON SANCHO EXIT

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has admitted his club will likely miss out on the permanent signing of Jadon Sancho in the summer, should the winger get back to his best during his loan away from Man Utd. (Sky Germany)

Bayern will start contract talks with playmaker Jamal Musiala in the coming months to try and ward off interest from Liverpool and Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern are making progress in their discussions to sign French right-back Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are trying to beat Man Utd to the capture of impressive young Lille defender Leny Yoro. Although, the centre-back will not come cheap as Lille want at least €90m (£77m) for him. (Telefoot)

Rasmus Kristensen, who is on loan at Roma from Leeds United, has been slammed for his terrible performance during the 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday. The right-back was labelled ‘the worst’ Roma player on the pitch. (Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport)