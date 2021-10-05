Bitter rivals Manchester United and Leeds United are among an English quartet chasing a La Liga talent fresh off making his international intentions clear, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Manchester United and Leeds United did business this summer to the tune of £25m for Welsh winger Daniel James. The 23-year-old ran Watford’s defence ragged as the Whites secured their first win of the new campaign on Saturday.

Now, we can exclusively reveal the pair could soon be in close quarters again in the transfer market, though this time, they will be bidding as rivals.

Getafe midfielder John Patrick is attracting interest from a host of English clubs.

The Red Devils and Whites have registered their interest, with Man Utd in particular known to have been watching Patrick for some time. Everton and Burnley round out the foursome of potential suitors.

The rangy 18-year-old, who stands at 6ft 4in tall, already has a handful of La Liga appearances to his name.

But to ensure his development isn’t stunted, he has joined up with Getafe’s B team this season with regular game-time more guaranteed.

Patrick’s current deal is due to expire at the conclusion of the current season. That will perk up the English vultures who could either target a January move or bide their time hoping for a free agent acquisition next summer.

Patrick was born in Madrid, though had been seen by the Irish football chiefs as a star of the future given his Irish heritage through his father.

Getting Patrick to commit his international future to Ireland had been a major priority. He was able to represent Spain, Ireland or Cameroon through his parents.

But per our sources, he has now pledged his future to Ireland and accepted a call-up to their Under-19 set-up.

Destroyer eyed if Pogba snubs Man Utd deadline

Meanwhile, Manchester United could launch a January raid for a midfield destroyer if Paul Pogba refuses to respond to a deadline he has been set, per multiple reports.

Pogba, 28, is in the final year of his Old Trafford deal. The Red Devils remain hopeful he will commit his long-term future to the club. Indeed, a recent report indicated the club had set a pre-Christmas deadline for Pogba to make up his mind.

However, Pogba will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs come January 1. The likes of PSG and Real Madrid have shown interest.

But if Solskjaer’s side do not receive Pogba’a assurances before Christmas, a move for Serie A enforcer Franck Kessie could be targeted.

Like Pogba, Kessie is also in the final year of his deal. The AC Milan midfielder, 24, is known for being a tough tackling and no-nonsense performer. As such, he could help remedy what many believe to be Man Utd’s greatest weakness – a flimsy midfield.

Italian outlet Calciomercato declare the Red Devils’ interest in the Milan general. Furthermore, it’s expressly stated he could be a direct replacement for Pogba.

