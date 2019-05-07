Manchester United have reportedly been left humiliated as Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt indignantly snubbed a move to Old Trafford – despite the Red Devils offering the player world-record wages for a teenager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making the signing of a new central defender one of his top priorities this summer and has been linked with a plethora of names, with the likes of Raphael Varane, Milan Skriniar, Alessio Romagnoli, Ruben Dias, Niklas Sule and Jerome Boateng among those mentioned as targets.

However, it seems Solskjaer’s task of luring a player of top quality to the club this summer has been dented by the fact that United can only offer prospective arrivals Europa League football next season, with Red Devils set to finish outside the Champions League places in fifth or sixth this season.

Reports in Tuesday’s papers suggested United were most likely to find success if they pursue a swoop for top Fiorentina prospect Nikola Milenkovic – rated at around £42m by his club.

And that appears to have been substantiated to a certain extent after an exclusive in the Daily Star suggested outstanding Ajax teenager De Ligt had firmly put United in their place following a big-money approach.

The paper claims United made a £60million offer to the Dutch side last week and, although the fee was enough to satisfy Ajax, a move to Old Trafford was clearly not in the 19-year-old’s thinking.

According to the report, United offered to make De Ligt the highest-paid teenager in world football with wages of £250,000 a week and on a contract until 2024. However, it seems the player had other ideas and instructed his agent to inform United not to waste their time and that he has ‘absolutely no interest in even considering’ a move to Old Trafford.

The paper even claims De Ligt turned them down before United had failed to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

And following the embarrassing rejection, a source close to De Ligt is said to have informed the Daily Star: “Matthijs is going to become the best defender in the world.

“He will have the choice to join whoever he wants, but he has no interest in going to United. They are not the attractive proposition they once were.

“He knows he is in a strong bargaining position because his stock has risen so fast. He’s one of the most in demand stars on the planet.”

The paper claims De Ligt favours a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, though the former appear to have ruled themselves out of the running.

Either way, it seems a move to Old Trafford is not on the cards with a report on Tuesday revealing the true cost of United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

