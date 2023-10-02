Man Utd left floundering as Arsenal open talks over £17m Brazil sensation Ten Hag is desperate to sign

Erik ten Hag plans to strengthen his attacking options at Manchester United in January have suffered a blow amid a report that Arsenal have entered into talks at beating them to the signing of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo.

The Red Devils spent heavily in signing Rasmus Hojlund this summer in a deal ultimately worth a hefty £72m. The Dane has made a pleasing start to life at Old Trafford, with his bustling style drawing comparisons with fellow Scandinavian Erling Haaland. However, Hojlund is still far from the finished article, as his record of one goal in six outings for United so far illustrates.

And with Marcus Rashford struggling to replicate his fantastic form from last season, together with Anthony Martial’s ongoing struggles in front of goal – the Frenchman has also recently been linked with a January move to Barcelona – it is little wonder to see Ten Hag scouring the market for would-be additions to his frontline.

To that end, Manchester United have recently been linked with a move for Santos frontman Leonardo, who is enjoying a fine season in his native Brazil. Indeed, the 20-year-old has 17 goals in 36 games to his name this season, taking his overall tally at the club to 50 in 155 appearances.

That strike-rate of almost a goal in every three games has earned the player many admirers, with United reportedly among those to have made regular checks on his progress.

Indeed, suitors from across Europe have flocked to Santos matches to watch Leonardo’s progress, especially in light of his record for Brazil Under-20s, which reads an almighty 15 goals in 13 appearances.

Arsenal open talks for Man Utd target Marcos Leonardo

However, it seems United’s prospects of a January raid for Leonardo are fading with Arsenal planning a transfer hijack for the striker.

And according to reports in Spain, Arsenal are already in talks with the Brazilian side over a potential January deal. Gunners sporting director Edu is well connected in South America, having already brought the likes of Marquinhos and Gabriel Martinelli to Emirates Stadium from his homeland.

And with Arsenal boasting a strong Brazilian contingent with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes also on their books, the Gunners are now in the driving seat over a move to bring Leonardo to the Premier League.

Per the report, Arsenal are ready to offer Santos an initial €20m (£17m) with a number of add-ons and bonus to further tempt them into a sale. One of those could also be a significant sell-on clause, giving the Brazilian side a vested interest in how the striker performs in north London, should the move go through.

And with Arsenal reportedly now in talks over his signing in January, United appear to have been caught napping and left behind in the pursuit of a player who was fast emerging as a leading target for Ten Hag.

The Red Devils, could, however, look to match or even better Arsenal’s bid, while a third candidate for his signature in Jose Mourinho’s Roma, are now thought to be out of the running.

