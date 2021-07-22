Man Utd left Real Madrid with nowhere to go after Varane transfer tactic

Manchester United left Real Madrid with little option but to sell Raphael Varane this summer after blowing the Spaniards out of the water with their financial package to the Frenchman.

The Real Madrid star is United’s top defensive target, with a £43.1.million (€50m) deal believed to be close to completion. The 28-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract, hence the relatively low fee for a 28-year-old who has plenty of top-level experience.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Varane is the perfect partner for Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire. Indeed, both players excelled at Euro 2020, although Maguire was particularly impressive as England reached the final.

Varane has won four Champions Leagues during his time at the Bernabeu. He also lifted the World Cup with France in 2018.

And for Solskjaer, he will hope Varane becomes a bedrock of a side that will now be expected to push for title glory.

Until the deal is signed, however, United will always fear a repeat of past experiences that Varane could be using them to earn a better deal with Real.

However, last week it was claimed that Varane had set his heart of a move to Old Trafford after a decade at Real.

Now El Confidencial have brought further news of the deal that will bring Varane to United this summer.

They claim they effectively turned his head and left Real Madrid with nowhere to turn after offering to double his current package at the Bernabeu.

As per the Spanish network, Varane is currently on a package worth £170,000 a week. With just a year left, they had been looking to marginally increase that but on longer terms.

However, it’s reported that United blew them out of the water by offering Varane a deal worth close to double his current wage.

Goretzka to replace Pogba at United? Manchester United have reportedly submitted a contract offer to Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as the Red Devils seek to find a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.

That £340,000 a week deal will put the defender among their highest earners. Indeed, only David De Gea is believed to earn more at the club.

Furthermore, the report claims Real president Florentino Perez is now willing to let Varane depart. Firstly, he knows he is unable to match the package United are offering. Furthermore, it’s reported that Perez feels Varane’s game would suffer without Sergio Ramos alongside him.

And with Perez unwilling to lose him on a free next summer, his sale to United should soon be formalised.

Varane finish line in sight for United

The deal to bring Varane to Old Trafford is drawing ever closer, as per multiple reports.

Speaking on the Football Terrace podcast, Eurosport’s Dean Jones claimed United were growing in confidence a deal for Varane could be done.

“Manchester United can see the finish line on this deal,” Jones said.

“And that’s the place they’ve dreamed of being in recent weeks.

“They honestly were never sure it would go this far. And I spoke to someone over the weekend and I could really tell that the optimism, and the hope, were really there.

“This week was always going to be a big week because it’s a telling time for Madrid to get involved.

“And United, obviously, know the player is keen at this point. They finally believe the player was serious about coming to United.

“And now Real Madrid have been informed that is the case. Obviously, now, it’s all about a fee.

“United do not want to go over £50m. So I’m a bit sceptical about this being done in the next few hours. There is still a lot of negotiating to be done.

“But things are definitely heading in the right direction and Varane does expect to become a United player.”

READ MORE: Man Utd star launches come-and-get-me plea after predicting ‘his best season ever’