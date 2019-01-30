Man Utd left stunned as star man offers services to Real Madrid

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has offered himself to Real Madrid, but the LaLiga giants have suspicions over a move, a report claims.

The France star looked certain to be heading for the Old Trafford exit while Jose Mourinho remained in charge, but the Portuguese’s manager’s dismissal and Solskjaer’s subsequent appointment has sparked a vast improvement in Pogba’s output.

Still, despite his improved mood, rumours of Pogba’s desire to move to La Liga remain.

His brother Florentin recently claimed that a move to either Real or Barcelona would represent the next step in Paul’s development as a player.

“When my brother leaves Manchester United he can only go to three teams to improve: City, Real Madrid or Barca. He will not go to City so he will come to Spain, to Barca or Real Madrid,” he said.

Now, Spanish outlet Ok Diario have made the sensational claim that Pogba has ‘offered himself’ to Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner is apparently keen on a move to the Bernabeu, an opportunity he reportedly turned down in order to seal a return to Old Trafford back in 2016.

The LaLiga giants are reportedly cautious about moving for Pogba though, as they feel that he might be using it as a ploy to get a new deal with United.

A recently report from the Sun now claimed that the former Juventus man would “be looking for an increase on his wage to put him somewhere near Alexis Sanchez, who is on a Premier League high of £505,000-a-week”.

In addition to this, president Florentino Perez is apprehensive about signing a client of super agent Mino Raiola.